B.C.’s lack of COVID-19 social media messaging leading to uninformed youth: experts
News 1130 spoke to Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, about public health messaging.
News 1130
UBC In The News
This female entrepreneur is aiming to decarbonize North America's largest industrial emitters
Forbes mentioned a UBC case study of Canadian natural gas compressor stations that highlighted that the economic environment still remains a real challenge in developing waste to power technology.
Forbes
Kati Kariko helped shield the world from the coronavirus
The New York Times highlighted UBC professor and lipid nanoparticles researcher Dr. Pieter Cullis for his work that led to the success of mRNA vaccines.
New York Times (subscription)
'If you're sick, stay home' is a non-starter for many Canadians
CBC mentioned a UBC analysis of existing Statistics Canada survey data that estimated the number of workers who cannot work from home, and the number of workers without employer-paid sick leave benefits.
CBC
Transit gain doesn’t have to equal renter pain
The Tyee highlighted a recent paper authored by UBC geography PhD student Craig E. Jones, that examined transit-oriented development and suburban gentrification.
The Tyee
New genomic study of placenta finds deep links to cancer
Dr. Wendy Robinson, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, gave comments about the role of placenta.
Quanta Magazine
Single-use plastic pollution
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, discussed plastic pollution as Lower Mainland students call on B.C.’s environment minister to ban single-use plastics.
CBC BC Today (28:00 mark)
Canada has triple the number of cases of the COVID-19 variant P.1 than the U.S.
The Canadian Press interviewed Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, about the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun, Montreal Gazette, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, MSN
Experts believe B.C.’s COVID-19 variant trend is about one month behind Ontario’s
UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto discussed COVID-19 variants and whether current restrictions will be enough.
Global
Curbing the spread of COVID-19 variant before it becomes dominant strain
Dr. Tom Koch, a UBC adjunct professor of medical geography, spoke about whether B.C. is on the right path to curb the spread of the COVID-19 variant.
Global News Morning BC
Doctor urges B.C. to follow Ontario and issue stay-at-home order
UBC clinical professor Dr. Amy Tan urged the provincial government to follow Ontario’s lead and issue a stay-at-home order.
CTV
Up to 1 in 5 B.C. children tested had COVID-19
Dr. Ran Goldman, a pediatrics professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about children and COVID-19 variants.
CTV
As U.S. reverses its COVID train wreck, Canada lurches
Postmedia mentioned UBC anthropology professor Wade Davis’s Rolling Stone essay that declared the pandemic had “reduced to tatters the illusion of American exceptionalism.”
Postmedia via London Free Press, Sudbury Star
Belligerent behaviour builds up across B.C.
UBC psychiatry professors Dr. Steven Taylor and Dr. Shimi Kang commented on the link between pandemic fatigue and the belligerent behaviour displayed by people all across B.C.
Vancouver is Awesome
Teachers fear transgender students are becoming 'political pawns' for GOP bills
Dr. Harper Keenan, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, helped organize an open letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to do more to directly address the wave of state bills targeting transgender young people.
NBC News
Harvard and its peers should be embarrassed about how few students they educate
The Washington Post mentioned UBC in an article about admissions rates.
Washington Post (subscription)