UBC expert on the passing of Prince Philip

Apr 9, 2021    |   For more information, contact Collins Maina

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died today at 99. He was at the Queen’s side for more than her six decades of reign as the longest-serving consort in British history.

Our UBC expert on the British Royal Family is available to comment.

Dr. Sarika Bose
Lecturer, Department of English Language and Literatures
Email: s.bose@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Bengali

  • British royal family, British culture

*available after 10 a.m. Friday, April 9.

