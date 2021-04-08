UBC In The News
‘Seaspiracy’: Netflix doc got you down? Here’s how to cope, and help.
Livekindly quoted Dr. Jiaying Zhao, a Language Sciences member and professor in UBC’s psychology department and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about her research on attentional and perceptual biases of climate change.
Small farms beat out Big Ag in biodiversity, crop yields: study
UBC research led by Vincent Ricciardi at the school of public policy and global affairs and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, found that smaller farms produce more food and have more biodiversity than their larger counterparts.
How Bioasis Technologies is transforming neurological treatment
The Financial Post mentioned UBC research on the blood-brain barrier.
The pay gap hurts moms, and the pandemic makes it worse
iPolitics highlighted a UBC sociology study that found white men in Canada earn more when they become fathers.
COVID-19 variants of concern higher than reported in British Columbia, experts say
UBC professor and theoretical biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says that B.C. is under-reporting the number of COVID-19 cases. She adds that sharing timely, complete information would help enlist more B.C. residents in the concerted effort needed to curb the spread.
What we know about the P1 variant
UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the growing concern around the P1 variant, which was first detected in Brazil, but is now spreading rapidly in B.C.
'Show your work': Calls grow for greater COVID-19 transparency in B.C.
UBC professor Dr. Sarah Otto was quoted about the need for greater transparency as COVID-19 variants spread in B.C.
Hospitals running out of key drug for COVID-19 patients
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, says he expects B.C. to start running short of the anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab in the next couple of weeks.
Local scholars and public health experts call for stricter pandemic prevention measures
Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann, a professor in UBC’s faculty of dentistry, was interviewed about stricter enforcement of pandemic mitigation measures in response to the rise in COVID-19 variants.
Delay in shutting down restaurants defying health orders 'a confusing mess'
Dr. Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, spoke about how Canadians’ trust in government is eroding as COVID-19 drags on.
'You're not alone': Veteran Surrey firefighter shares personal story of mental health struggles, healing and hope
CTV mentioned the UBC-based HeadsUpGuys program, which aims to help men manage depression.
