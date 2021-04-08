UBC experts on SARS-CoV-2 variants

Some Canadian cities are strengthening restrictions, or renewing states of emergencies and stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 cases surge again. The growing number of cases appears to be linked to the quickly spreading P.1 and B.1.1.7 variants.
UBC experts are available to comment on related topics. Interviews will be conducted by phone or virtually in order to practice effective physical distancing.
For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.
To visit the UBC COVID-19 research website, click here.
Dr. Horacio Bach
Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Cell: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells
Dr. Jeffrey Joy
Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine
Phone: 604-368-5569
Email: jjoy@bccfe.ca
Language(s): English
- Variants of concern: origins, evolution, spread, characteristics and genomic epidemiology
Prof. Tom Koch
Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 647-351-0820
Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com or tomkochworks@gmail.com
Language(s): English, Spanish
- History of pandemics/epidemics/outbreaks; mapping of diseases; basic public health policies, issues, initiatives; social context of bacterial and viral expansion
Dr. Terrance Snutch
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
Phone: 604-822-6968
Email: snutch@msl.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Founder and chair of Canadian COVID-19 Viral Genomics Network, SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing strategies/methods, variants of interest/concern, proactive detection efforts, national coordination efforts
Dr. Sarah (Sally) Otto
Professor, Department of Zoology
Email: otto@zoology.ubc.ca
Language(s): English
- Mathematical models of pandemic growth, evolution, and the efficacy of public health measures