UBC experts on SARS-CoV-2 variants Media Advisories

Some Canadian cities are strengthening restrictions, or renewing states of emergencies and stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 cases surge again. The growing number of cases appears to be linked to the quickly spreading P.1 and B.1.1.7 variants.

UBC experts are available to comment on related topics. Interviews will be conducted by phone or virtually in order to practice effective physical distancing.

For the latest updated information on UBC’s response, please visit ubc.ca. Information on the latest confirmed cases in B.C. and globally is available here.

To visit the UBC COVID-19 research website, click here.

Dr. Horacio Bach

Adjunct Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine

Cell: 604-727-9719

Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to design antibodies that neutralize and block the entrance of the virus into cells

Dr. Jeffrey Joy

Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine

Phone: 604-368-5569

Email: jjoy@bccfe.ca

Language(s): English

Variants of concern: origins, evolution, spread, characteristics and genomic epidemiology

Prof. Tom Koch

Adjunct Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 647-351-0820

Email: tomkoch@kochworks.com or tomkochworks@gmail.com

Language(s): English, Spanish

History of pandemics/epidemics/outbreaks; mapping of diseases; basic public health policies, issues, initiatives; social context of bacterial and viral expansion

Dr. Terrance Snutch

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Phone: 604-822-6968

Email: snutch@msl.ubc.ca

Language(s): English

Founder and chair of Canadian COVID-19 Viral Genomics Network, SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing strategies/methods, variants of interest/concern, proactive detection efforts, national coordination efforts

Dr. Sarah (Sally) Otto

Professor, Department of Zoology

Email: otto@zoology.ubc.ca

Language(s): English