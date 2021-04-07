UBC In The News

Biodiversity supports healthier seafood

Dr. Mary O’Connor, a professor and associate director of the Biodiversity Research Center at UBC, co-authored a study on the link between aquatic biodiversity and human health.
Earth.com

Best from science journals: A new state of light

The Hindu highlighted the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter by a team that includes UBC chemistry professor Dr. Takamasa Momose.
The Hindu

'A complex relationship': Weight loss can lead to less interest in food marketing, B.C. study finds

New UBC research led by Dr. Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, found that people with obesity were more responsive to food marketing, but that responsiveness dropped when they lost a significant amount of weight.
CTV

What magic can teach us about the human mind

Dr. Ronald Rensink, a professor in UBC’s departments of psychology and computer science, discussed the science of magic and the human mind.
Discover Magazine

Chocolate might melt out of memory if we don't protect pollinators, ecologist warns

Dr. Claire Kremen, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says combing the yard for chocolate Easter eggs could one day be a thing of the past if we don’t make a concerted effort to protect pollinators.
CBC

Can B.C. cities prevent homeless camps in the future? Not easily, say observers

Dr. Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, commented on the recent investment in housing by the provincial government.
CBC

Only Ontario and Nova Scotia use Crowns who focus solely on sex trafficking

Nicole Barrett, director of the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about how it can be difficult for courts and juries to understand the trauma a sex-trafficking victim has experienced.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

‘It’s about time we started to push back’: Conservative Alberta MPs support beleaguered energy war room

Dr. Robert Evans, a UBC professor emeritus of mechanical engineering, gave comments about how a larger move to electric vehicles would make a huge impact on the energy sector.
Hill Times

COVID-19 variant from Brazil has taken hold in Canada

UBC epidemiologists Dr. Sarah Otto and Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on COVID-19 variant cases across Canada.
Otto: Wall Street Journal (subscription), Vancouver SunThe Province
Coombs: Wall Street Journal (subscription), Business Insider (subscription)

What’s behind B.C.’s concerning recent increase in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor with expertise in infectious disease modelling, was interviewed about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 trends and how B.C. may get the coronavirus under control.
CBC On The Coast

UBC study finds pollution did not decrease everywhere during pandemic

A UBC study found that air pollution did not decrease everywhere during shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Frederik Noack, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6Vancouver is AwesomeInfoTel News

COVID-19: Hospital doctors sound the alarm as B.C.'s ICUs start to fill up with young, seriously ill COVID patients

Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, says ICU admissions have exceeded the highest B.C. has experienced in this pandemic, and by May, we will have exceeded hospital capacity.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

How B.C. fumbled the third wave

The Tyee asked Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, why B.C. has joined the ranks of some of Canada’s worst-performing provinces against COVID-19.
The Tyee

Provinces are partners, not parents, to their cities

Dr. Alexandra Flynn and Margot Young, UBC professors at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote that some large cities are bigger than provinces and are the first and most intimate level of democratic participation.
Vancouver Sun

Meet the 40 new billionaires who got rich fighting COVID-19

Forbes featured Dr. Carl Hansen, a former UBC professor and the founder and CEO of AbCellera, as one of the world’s wealthiest people who drew their fortunes from companies involved in fighting COVID-19.
ForbesDaily MailMSN

3 Canadian universities just got ranked among the best in the world in 2021

UBC ranked 31st in the U.S. News Best Global Universities ranking for 2021.
Narcity

‘A long time coming’: UBC professor joins UN group for Indigenous issues

UBC professor Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot was interviewed about her appointment as a North American member of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Editorial: B.C.’s marine technology course correction

Business in Vancouver highlighted a new $1 million faculty chair created at UBC that will help rebuild B.C.’s shipbuilding expertise. Research and teaching areas for the new chair will include hybrid electrical propulsion, shipboard communication and cybersecurity.
Business In Vancouver

British author Kazuo Ishiguro to discuss Klara and the Sun with Vancouver author and poet Ian Williams

Dr. Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC, will speak with Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro as part of Canada’s Virtual Literary Series.
Georgia Straight

Online texting initiative provides peer support for people dealing with mental health

UBC students Amanda Feng and Ian Wong created a new free mental health peer texting initiative that aims to provide support for those struggling with anxiety and depression.
Daily Hive