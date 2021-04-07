UBC In The News
Biodiversity supports healthier seafood
Dr. Mary O’Connor, a professor and associate director of the Biodiversity Research Center at UBC, co-authored a study on the link between aquatic biodiversity and human health.
Earth.com
Best from science journals: A new state of light
The Hindu highlighted the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter by a team that includes UBC chemistry professor Dr. Takamasa Momose.
The Hindu
'A complex relationship': Weight loss can lead to less interest in food marketing, B.C. study finds
New UBC research led by Dr. Yann Cornil, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, found that people with obesity were more responsive to food marketing, but that responsiveness dropped when they lost a significant amount of weight.
CTV
What magic can teach us about the human mind
Dr. Ronald Rensink, a professor in UBC’s departments of psychology and computer science, discussed the science of magic and the human mind.
Discover Magazine
Chocolate might melt out of memory if we don't protect pollinators, ecologist warns
Dr. Claire Kremen, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says combing the yard for chocolate Easter eggs could one day be a thing of the past if we don’t make a concerted effort to protect pollinators.
CBC
Can B.C. cities prevent homeless camps in the future? Not easily, say observers
Dr. Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, commented on the recent investment in housing by the provincial government.
CBC
Only Ontario and Nova Scotia use Crowns who focus solely on sex trafficking
Nicole Barrett, director of the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about how it can be difficult for courts and juries to understand the trauma a sex-trafficking victim has experienced.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
‘It’s about time we started to push back’: Conservative Alberta MPs support beleaguered energy war room
Dr. Robert Evans, a UBC professor emeritus of mechanical engineering, gave comments about how a larger move to electric vehicles would make a huge impact on the energy sector.
Hill Times
COVID-19 variant from Brazil has taken hold in Canada
UBC epidemiologists Dr. Sarah Otto and Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on COVID-19 variant cases across Canada.
Otto: Wall Street Journal (subscription), Vancouver Sun, The Province
Coombs: Wall Street Journal (subscription), Business Insider (subscription)
What’s behind B.C.’s concerning recent increase in COVID-19 cases
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor with expertise in infectious disease modelling, was interviewed about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 trends and how B.C. may get the coronavirus under control.
CBC On The Coast
UBC study finds pollution did not decrease everywhere during pandemic
A UBC study found that air pollution did not decrease everywhere during shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Frederik Noack, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6, Vancouver is Awesome, InfoTel News
COVID-19: Hospital doctors sound the alarm as B.C.'s ICUs start to fill up with young, seriously ill COVID patients
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, says ICU admissions have exceeded the highest B.C. has experienced in this pandemic, and by May, we will have exceeded hospital capacity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How B.C. fumbled the third wave
The Tyee asked Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, why B.C. has joined the ranks of some of Canada’s worst-performing provinces against COVID-19.
The Tyee
Provinces are partners, not parents, to their cities
Dr. Alexandra Flynn and Margot Young, UBC professors at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote that some large cities are bigger than provinces and are the first and most intimate level of democratic participation.
Vancouver Sun
Meet the 40 new billionaires who got rich fighting COVID-19
Forbes featured Dr. Carl Hansen, a former UBC professor and the founder and CEO of AbCellera, as one of the world’s wealthiest people who drew their fortunes from companies involved in fighting COVID-19.
Forbes, Daily Mail, MSN
3 Canadian universities just got ranked among the best in the world in 2021
UBC ranked 31st in the U.S. News Best Global Universities ranking for 2021.
Narcity
‘A long time coming’: UBC professor joins UN group for Indigenous issues
UBC professor Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot was interviewed about her appointment as a North American member of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Editorial: B.C.’s marine technology course correction
Business in Vancouver highlighted a new $1 million faculty chair created at UBC that will help rebuild B.C.’s shipbuilding expertise. Research and teaching areas for the new chair will include hybrid electrical propulsion, shipboard communication and cybersecurity.
Business In Vancouver
British author Kazuo Ishiguro to discuss Klara and the Sun with Vancouver author and poet Ian Williams
Dr. Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC, will speak with Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro as part of Canada’s Virtual Literary Series.
Georgia Straight
Online texting initiative provides peer support for people dealing with mental health
UBC students Amanda Feng and Ian Wong created a new free mental health peer texting initiative that aims to provide support for those struggling with anxiety and depression.
Daily Hive