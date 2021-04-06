Delta in danger: The beleaguered ecological hot spot on Vancouver’s doorstep

The Globe and Mail highlighted a study by UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin that showed more than 100 species are at risk of local extinction in the Fraser River estuary. She said if we don’t act quickly, many species, including species of salmon and the southern resident killer whale, are likely to be functionally extinct in the next 25 years.

