UBC In The News
In Focus discussion: Bystander intervention & anti-discrimination response training
ABC4 mentioned the anti-discrimination response training program developed by Dr. Ishu Ishiyama, a professor in UBC’s faculty of education, that provides an active witness methodology for prejudice reduction, human resource enhancement, and organization and community development.
ABC4
The best healthy seafood diet depends on one critical factor
Inverse spoke to Dr. Mary O’Connor, a professor and associate director of the Biodiversity Research Center at UBC, about a study she co-authored on the link between aquatic biodiversity and human health.
Inverse
Antimatter has been chilled with a laser for the first time
Media highlighted the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter and mentioned Dr. Takamasa Momose, a UBC researcher with ALPHA’s Canadian team who led the development of the laser, and Dr. Makoto Fujiwara, a research scientist at TRIUMF.
IFL Science, CBC Quirks & Quarks, Weather Network
Why do straight men have same-sex relationships?
UBC sociologist Dr. Tony Silva explored the many reasons that can lead a man to define himself as strictly heterosexual while having same-sex relationships.
Radio Canada
Delta in danger: The beleaguered ecological hot spot on Vancouver’s doorstep
The Globe and Mail highlighted a study by UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin that showed more than 100 species are at risk of local extinction in the Fraser River estuary. She said if we don’t act quickly, many species, including species of salmon and the southern resident killer whale, are likely to be functionally extinct in the next 25 years.
Globe and Mail
Why do some people always get lost?
Dr. Manu Madhav, a professor at UBC’s school of biomedical engineering and the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health, discussed a sense of direction.
Discover Magazine
CBC needs more ‘great Canadian storytelling’ after loss of hit TV shows, say experts
Dr. Gage Averill, dean of the faculty of arts at UBC, gave comments about CBC’s loss of hit TV shows and creating Canadian TV shows that focus on Canadian culture.
The Canadian Press via The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier, Yahoo, MSN
Rise in antipsychotic medication use in B.C. long-term care homes worries seniors' advocate
Dr. Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, spoke about the use of antipsychotics in long-term care homes.
CBC
Millennial buyers in Vancouver tripped up by a frantic market
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about home ownership in Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
WitchTok: how the occult became big online
Dr. Sabina Magliocco, a professor of sociocultural anthropology at UBC, spoke about WitchTok and said the content is often more focused on aesthetics than deep ritual immersion or belief.
Financial Times
Should Canada cancel student debt?
UBC economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli discussed why cancelling up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt is not a good idea.
The Tyee
Why you may need a vaccine passport for your next haircut
Refinery 29 spoke to UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon about vaccine passports.
Refinery 29
By the numbers: Why B.C. is failing to bend the COVID-19 curve
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics and modelling expert, discussed what is continuing to drive up COVID-19 case numbers in B.C.
Global News Morning BC
First wave deadlier than previously thought
CTV interviewed Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine and vice dean of education at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about Canada’s COVID-19 death toll.
CTV News Channel
Variant that forced B.C. ski resort shut is rapidly spreading, sending more young people to hospital
Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, says the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases highlights the need for more testing to identify emerging threats as much of the country deals with a third wave.
Globe and Mail
Researchers believe coronavirus variants are now dominant in B.C., official figures outdated
UBC epidemiologists Dr. Sarah Otto and Dr. Daniel Coombs commented on COVID-19 variants.
Otto: CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Coombs: Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
Pregnancy increases odds of serious COVID complications, including needing hospital, ICU
A study led by Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, showed pregnant women are more likely to become severely ill from COVID and end up in intensive care compared to women in the general population.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘We shouldn’t suffer quietly, alone’: B.C. women on their worsening mental health
UBC psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea says more money and effort need to be channelled into learning about the impact that the pandemic has had on women, both physically and mentally.
The Tyee
Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, Ace Chan and Dr. Ashley B. Taylor at the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, say we need to commit to creating safe and inclusive environments for trans and non-binary youth, because when they have those supportive environments, they thrive.
The Conversation via National Post, MSN
Emerging artists share their stories through exhibit at Kelowna Art Gallery
An exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery shines a spotlight on three UBCO student artists.
Global
Living in uncertain times creates exacerbates need for more youth programming
Media highlighted a UBC webinar on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Indigenous youth programming. The session was moderated by Wenonah North Peigan, production assistant for UBC Learning Circle, and Nicole North Peigan, current manager of the Native Youth Program at UBC.
IndigiNews, The Star, Yahoo
From Downtown Browne to downtown Manila: UBC's Taylor Browne embarks on pro career
The Province reported that former UBC Thunderbirds guard Taylor Browne is now playing in the Philippine Basketball Association.
The Province
Master’s student wins UBCO’s 3 Minute Thesis competition
UBCO master’s student Robyn Thomas’s three-minute-long thesis presentation was selected as the winner of the school’s eighth annual Three Minute Thesis competition.
Kelowna Capital News
Chief gets honorary degree
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band will be given an honorary degree from UBC this spring.
Castanet
Robert A. Mundell, a father of the euro and Reaganomics, dies at 88
Media paid tribute to UBC alumnus Dr. Robert A. Mundell, a Nobel Prize-winning economist who has died at the age of 88.
New York Times (subscription), Wall Street Journal (subscription)