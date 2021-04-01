UBC In The News

Scientists directly manipulated antimatter with a laser in mind-blowing first

Media quoted Dr. Takamasa Momose, a UBC researcher with ALPHA’s Canadian team who led the development of the laser, and Dr. Makoto Fujiwara, a research scientist at TRIUMF, about the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter.
OCD affecting women during & after pregnancy

UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found that estimates of obsessive-compulsive disorder may be underestimated in pregnant women and new mothers.
Scientists identify major predator of juvenile B.C. salmon

A study led by Zachary Sherker, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, suggests that Pacific great blue herons are removing as much as six per cent of the juvenile salmon every year from the Salish Sea region.
Outdoor transmissions increasing, Alberta’s top doctor says

Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, say the easiest way to stay safe outside is to follow the same recommendations people have lived with for the past year and avoid large outdoor gatherings.
Why frequent use of hand sanitizer could make us sick down the road

Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, discussed how COVID-19−induced societal changes can have a harmful effect on our microbiomes, with lasting consequences for our health.
Horgan’s attack on younger adults brings flak

Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the challenges that young adults are facing during the pandemic.
Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, Ace Chan and Dr. Ashley B. Taylor at the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, say we need to commit to creating safe and inclusive environments for trans and non-binary youth, because when they have those supportive environments, they thrive.
Harmonizing, co-ordinating scientific initiatives key to filling gaps in knowledge of Canada’s biodiversity

UBC professors Dr. Mary O’Connor and Dr. Sarah Otto at the faculty of science co-wrote about the importance of advancing our knowledge of Canada’s biodiversity to protect and restore it.
SMRs are a bad investment for New Brunswick

Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says refurbishing the Mactaquac Dam and making use of renewable energy infrastructure are much better options for fighting climate change than small modular reactors.
Politicians have ‘washed their hands’ and blamed others since Jesus’s crucifixion

Dr. Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature at UBC, discussed the history and politics of handwashing.
Greta Thunberg, Dr. Bonnie Henry to receive honorary degrees from UBC

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and internationally renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg will receive honorary degrees from UBC this spring.
New hockey program encourages fans to exercise, lead a healthier lifestyle

CBC highlighted the Hockey FIT program designed by Dr. Robert Petrella, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice. He said it can sometimes be difficult to engage men in fitness and health programs, so we are using hockey, their love of their team and the camaraderie that comes with it as the vehicle to motivate them to join and stick with it.
Osoyoos Indian Band chief to receive honorary UBC degree this spring

Chief Clarence Louie (y̓ilmixʷm ki law na), a leader of the Osoyoos Indian Band, has been named a recipient of an honorary degree by UBC.
