UBC In The News
Scientists directly manipulated antimatter with a laser in mind-blowing first
Media quoted Dr. Takamasa Momose, a UBC researcher with ALPHA’s Canadian team who led the development of the laser, and Dr. Makoto Fujiwara, a research scientist at TRIUMF, about the world’s first laser-based manipulation of antimatter.
Vice, Wired, Gizmodo, Cosmos, CBC via MSN
OCD affecting women during & after pregnancy
UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found that estimates of obsessive-compulsive disorder may be underestimated in pregnant women and new mothers.
Babygaga
Scientists identify major predator of juvenile B.C. salmon
A study led by Zachary Sherker, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, suggests that Pacific great blue herons are removing as much as six per cent of the juvenile salmon every year from the Salish Sea region.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Outdoor transmissions increasing, Alberta’s top doctor says
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, say the easiest way to stay safe outside is to follow the same recommendations people have lived with for the past year and avoid large outdoor gatherings.
Globe and Mail
Why frequent use of hand sanitizer could make us sick down the road
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, discussed how COVID-19−induced societal changes can have a harmful effect on our microbiomes, with lasting consequences for our health.
Globe and Mail
Horgan’s attack on younger adults brings flak
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about the challenges that young adults are facing during the pandemic.
Times Colonist
Most trans and non-binary youth are supported and healthy despite stigma and discrimination
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s school of nursing, Ace Chan and Dr. Ashley B. Taylor at the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Research Centre, say we need to commit to creating safe and inclusive environments for trans and non-binary youth, because when they have those supportive environments, they thrive.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Harmonizing, co-ordinating scientific initiatives key to filling gaps in knowledge of Canada’s biodiversity
UBC professors Dr. Mary O’Connor and Dr. Sarah Otto at the faculty of science co-wrote about the importance of advancing our knowledge of Canada’s biodiversity to protect and restore it.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
SMRs are a bad investment for New Brunswick
Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says refurbishing the Mactaquac Dam and making use of renewable energy infrastructure are much better options for fighting climate change than small modular reactors.
Telegraph-Journal (subscription)
Politicians have ‘washed their hands’ and blamed others since Jesus’s crucifixion
Dr. Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature at UBC, discussed the history and politics of handwashing.
The Conversation via National Post
Greta Thunberg, Dr. Bonnie Henry to receive honorary degrees from UBC
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and internationally renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg will receive honorary degrees from UBC this spring.
CBC, Radio Canada, Global, CTV, Globe and Mail, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Indo-Canadian Voice, Vancouver is Awesome, Daily Hive, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, New West Record, Squamish Chief, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, CHEK News, InfoTel News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Daily Courier, Prince George Matters
New hockey program encourages fans to exercise, lead a healthier lifestyle
CBC highlighted the Hockey FIT program designed by Dr. Robert Petrella, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice. He said it can sometimes be difficult to engage men in fitness and health programs, so we are using hockey, their love of their team and the camaraderie that comes with it as the vehicle to motivate them to join and stick with it.
CBC
Osoyoos Indian Band chief to receive honorary UBC degree this spring
Chief Clarence Louie (y̓ilmixʷm ki law na), a leader of the Osoyoos Indian Band, has been named a recipient of an honorary degree by UBC.
Global