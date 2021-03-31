UBC In The News

Perinatal obsessive-compulsive disorder may be underestimated 

UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found that estimates of obsessive-compulsive disorder may be underestimated in pregnant women and new mothers.
Health Day

UBC researchers developing blueberry-infused food wrap

UBC researchers are developing edible packaging films incorporated with blueberries. Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, a professor of food processing in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6

Living Conditions, a special show about the cost of buying a home in Canada

UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu discussed the long history of racial discrimination in Canadian real estate.
CBC Current (39:56 mark)

Mysterious brain disease 'cluster' under investigation in Canada

Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on a cluster of more than 40 cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
Fox NewsSputnik

Dr. Srinivas Murthy on COVID vaccines and variants

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was interviewed about COVID-19 vaccines and variants, and the need for the B.C. circuit breaker.
CTV

Should Alberta follow B.C. and consider a circuit breaker lockdown?

Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a postdoctoral fellow of microbiology and immunology at UBC, commented on whether Alberta should follow a circuit breaker lockdown.
CityNews660 News

PhD graduates continue to seek tenure-track positions despite low odds, says report

Dr. Arjun Chowdhury, a professor of political science at UBC, summarized key findings from a new report on labour market transition of PhD graduates, and discussed why they prefer academic employment even as secure academic positions dwindle.
University Affairs

Politicians have ‘washed their hands’ and blamed others since Jesus’s crucifixion

Dr. Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature at UBC, discussed the history and politics of handwashing.
The Conversation via Yahoo

UBC's Okanagan campus launches Canada's 1st Indigenous language degree program

Media reported that UBCO is launching Canada’s first bachelor’s degree in Indigenous language fluency. UBCO professor of Indigenous studies Dr. Jeannette Armstrong was interviewed.
CBCGlobal

Three new Richmond clinical pharmacists to help with medications

The province is adding 50 new clinical pharmacists as part of primary care network teams across the province in a joint program with UBC’s pharmaceutical faculty.
Richmond News