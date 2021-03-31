UBC In The News
Perinatal obsessive-compulsive disorder may be underestimated
UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found that estimates of obsessive-compulsive disorder may be underestimated in pregnant women and new mothers.
Health Day
UBC researchers developing blueberry-infused food wrap
UBC researchers are developing edible packaging films incorporated with blueberries. Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh, a professor of food processing in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed.
Global News Hour at 6
Living Conditions, a special show about the cost of buying a home in Canada
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu discussed the long history of racial discrimination in Canadian real estate.
CBC Current (39:56 mark)
Dr. Srinivas Murthy on COVID vaccines and variants
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, was interviewed about COVID-19 vaccines and variants, and the need for the B.C. circuit breaker.
CTV
PhD graduates continue to seek tenure-track positions despite low odds, says report
Dr. Arjun Chowdhury, a professor of political science at UBC, summarized key findings from a new report on labour market transition of PhD graduates, and discussed why they prefer academic employment even as secure academic positions dwindle.
University Affairs
Politicians have ‘washed their hands’ and blamed others since Jesus’s crucifixion
Dr. Tony Keddie, a professor of early Christian history and literature at UBC, discussed the history and politics of handwashing.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Three new Richmond clinical pharmacists to help with medications
The province is adding 50 new clinical pharmacists as part of primary care network teams across the province in a joint program with UBC’s pharmaceutical faculty.
Richmond News