UBC In The News
Women are being encouraged to go into STEM fields. Why aren't we pushing for more men in HEED jobs?
Salon mentioned a research article by Dr. Katharina Block, Dr. Alyssa Croft and Dr.Toni Schmader at UBC’s Social Identity Lab, that looked at devalued occupations typically occupied by women.
Salon
Here’s how UBC researchers are maximizing the potential of microalgae
A group of UBC students part of the Green Joule program is researching how microalgae can be turned into biofuels, with particular attention to the plant’s growth and extraction process. Dr. Gabriel Potvin, a professor of teaching in the department of chemical and biological engineering, was interviewed.
Weather Network via Yahoo, MSN
What’s that smell? As weather warms, so does a perennial East Van debate
The Tyee highlighted SmellVan, an odour tracking app co-developed by Dr. Amanda Giang, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the department of mechanical engineering. She discussed how smell can impact the quality of life.
The Tyee
BDSM and meditation are more connected than you'd think
Cara Dunkley, a clinical psychologist at UBC’s Sexual Health Laboratory, discussed mindfulness.
Mashable
Battle at the bat box: Camera trap captures ocelot standoff in restored forest
Dr. Chris Beirne, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Wildlife Coexistence Lab, gave comments in an article about bat boxes that are installed as part of a reforestation experiment.
Mongabay
How teachers are fighting damaging stereotypes in class amid spike in anti-Asian attacks
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says if there is racism present in the schools, it’s because it’s present in the community. She added that we need to lead by example and teach our children about the history and ongoing realities of racism and resistance, and how they can contribute to a more equitable world.
CBC via Yahoo
B.C.'s gas prices not expected to be impacted by ship stuck in Suez Canal
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the Egypt cargo ship blockage is unlikely to affect B.C. gas prices. He added that British Columbians may see gas prices go up for other reasons like the summer driving season and the carbon tax, which increases next week.
News 1130
Yellowhead Institute puts Indigenous policy expertise first
UBC journalism professor Dr. Candis Callison gave comments about how Yellowhead’s work in making itself and the concerns of Indigenous communities legible to media, researchers and policy-makers has value and impact beyond policy-making.
University Affairs
Court decision will raise B.C. carbon tax controversy
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison spoke about the implications of the Supreme Court’s carbon tax decision and the Canada-U.S. trading relationship.
Business in Vancouver
Alexandra Morton's book should galvanize action on salmon
The Tyee quoted Dr. Andrea Reid, a professor and principal investigator at UBC’s Centre for Indigenous Fisheries, about B.C.’s many salmon-dependent ecosystems and people treating salmon like a relative.
The Tyee
White House considering temporary lift on COVID vaccine IP protections
Dr. Anita Ho, a professor in bioethics and health services research, was quoted about the disparities in global vaccine distribution.
Futurism
Human deaths, injuries dominant costs of human-wildlife conflict: Study
A study led by Dr. Sumeet Gulati, a UBC professor of environmental and resource economics, highlighted the significant human cost in the valuation of the damage incurred from conflict with wildlife in India.
Times of India
Suicide deaths have declined during the pandemic, but experts warn the toll might be yet to come
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, gave comments about suicide deaths during the pandemic and said we don’t have the ability to predict suicide rates.
National Post
Millennials taking brunt of COVID hits
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the intergenerational gaps that COVID has created.
Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)
Federal carbon-offset proposal will likely give illusion of progress, even as it increases emissions
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison co-wrote about how introducing carbon offsets to an existing regulation will cause overall emissions to increase, and suggested reforms that could help alleviate the problem.
CBC
B.C. university offers first bachelor’s degree in Indigenous language fluency
UBCO is set to become the first university in Canada to offer a bachelor’s degree in Indigenous language fluency. UBCO professor of Indigenous studies Dr. Jeannette Armstrong was quoted.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique, Times Colonist, InfoTel News, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News