UBC In The News
Researchers look for ways to make drug trials more diverse
The Wall Street Journal mentioned a study by Dr. Jonathan Loree, a professor in UBC’s department of medicine, that found a lack of racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trials for cancer drugs.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Pulsating bed could prevent brain damage in premature babies
Media featured a therapeutic baby bed developed by Dr. Liisa Holsti, a professor in the department of occupational science and occupational therapy, and Dr. Karon Maclean, a professor of computer science at UBC. It is designed to be placed inside an incubator and can mimic key components of skin-to-skin holding to reduce stress in preterm infants. UBC nursing professor Dr. Manon Ranger was also mentioned.
New Atlas, Babygaga, CTV (15:10 mark)
Unearthing Japan’s home-grown solutions to urban greening
UBC forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk spoke about the benefits of urban forestry.
Japan Times (subscription)
'Reality check' needed as N.S. whale sanctuary project coasts ahead
Dr. Andrew Trites, a professor and director of the marine mammal research unit at UBC, commented on the proposed whale sanctuary project and said he supports the idea, but there are some financial and animal welfare concerns.
CBC via Yahoo
Egypt cargo ship blockage could affect global shipping for weeks
Dr. Harish Krishnan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the impact Egypt cargo ship blockage has on global shipping.
News 1130
Legal, tax challenge thicket entangles 'border-free' remote work
Dr. Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about hiring from different regions to maximize their talent pool and said the further you go, the more issues will emerge.
Business in Vancouver, Prince George Matters, Alaska Highway News
Doctors group slams abortion ‘reversal’ treatment offered in Canada and abroad
Dr. Sarah Munro, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, says there is no evidence that abortion pill reversal works and promoting such claims is poor science.
The Tyee
'Follow those measures,' says B.C. government, as skepticism grows that those measures are enough
Dr. Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, says the increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C. is worrisome.
CBC
Why Canada's decision to delay 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccines may not work for everyone
Media highlighted a study led by Dr. Marc Romney, clinical associate professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, that found a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine produces a weaker antibody response in long-term care residents.
CBC, CTV, CKNW Mornings with Simi (15:48 mark)
New variants driving up COVID-19 case numbers in B.C.
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, explained how new COVID-19 variant strains are gaining ground in B.C., sparking fears that we could be headed for a COVID-19 resurgence.
Global News Morning BC
How the pandemic is impacting dementia patients
Dr. Julie Robillard, a professor of neurology at UBC, was interviewed about her study on the pandemic’s impact on people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Global News Morning BC
Hugs are good for us. But when will they be safe?
UBC psychology professor Dr. Frances Chen says hugs are something that is so primal for us as a species, and there’s a lot of symbolism in hugs.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: Hospitalizations jump as COVID variants hit younger people in B.C.
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology, Dr. Michael Curry, a clinical professor of emergency medicine, and Dr. Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography, gave comments in an article about more younger people becoming infected by COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Cases of vaccine-resistant variant more than doubles in B.C.
Dr. Marc Romney, clinical associate professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, was interviewed about the new testing technology that rapidly identified COVID-19 variants of concern.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Learning to connect with my male friends
The New York Times highlighted an online program launched by Dr. John Ogrodniczuk, director of UBC’s psychotherapy program, which aims to help men manage depression.
New York Times (subscription)
How to ace your university application
Maclean’s mentioned the university’s admissions process and quoted Sam Saini, associate registrar of undergraduate admissions at UBC.
Maclean’s
UBC's Sheryl Lightfoot the first Indigenous Canadian woman appointed to prestigious UN body
UBC professor Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot has been named the North American member on the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Georgia Straight