Pulsating bed could prevent brain damage in premature babies

Media featured a therapeutic baby bed developed by Dr. Liisa Holsti, a professor in the department of occupational science and occupational therapy, and Dr. Karon Maclean, a professor of computer science at UBC. It is designed to be placed inside an incubator and can mimic key components of skin-to-skin holding to reduce stress in preterm infants. UBC nursing professor Dr. Manon Ranger was also mentioned.

New Atlas, Babygaga, CTV (15:10 mark)