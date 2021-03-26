UBC In The News
OCD may be more common in new moms than thought
UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found that obsessive-compulsive disorder among new mothers is more common than previously thought, and it’s often driven by worries about things that may happen to their newborns.
UPI, Health Day, Daily Mail
Buildings made with fungi could live, grow — and then biodegrade
Joe Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, gave comments about mycelium for construction.
CBC
Canada’s carbon pricing is constitutional, Supreme Court rules
Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted in an article about the Supreme Court of Canada’s carbon pricing decision.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
The carbon tax, does it even work? Evidence says...
Dr. Sumeet Gulati, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed about B.C.’s carbon tax.
CKNW Lynda Steele Show
New B.C. research raises questions about risks of delayed vaccine interval for the elderly
Research led by Dr. Marc Romney, clinical associate professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, found a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine produces weaker antibody response in long-term care residents.
Global, Globe and Mail, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Journal de Montréal, The Canadian Press via CTV, The Star, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Daily Courier
Undocumented workers hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines, fear deportation: advocates
Dr. Judy Illes, a UBC medical ethicist and professor of neurology, says governments should quickly develop transparent processes to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one in a safe environment.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, Globe and Mail, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Breakfast Television, National Observer (subscription), New West Record, Tri-City News, Pique, Times Colonist, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Pregnant mothers’ stress during floods can disadvantage their babies, but it’s not inevitable. Here’s what we can do right now
Dr. Mia Mclean, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC, co-wrote about what we can do to help expectant mothers faced with the floods in Australia.
The Conversation