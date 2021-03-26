UBC In The News

OCD may be more common in new moms than thought

UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found that obsessive-compulsive disorder among new mothers is more common than previously thought, and it’s often driven by worries about things that may happen to their newborns.
Buildings made with fungi could live, grow — and then biodegrade

Joe Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, gave comments about mycelium for construction.
Canada’s carbon pricing is constitutional, Supreme Court rules

Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted in an article about the Supreme Court of Canada’s carbon pricing decision.
The carbon tax, does it even work? Evidence says...

Dr. Sumeet Gulati, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed about B.C.’s carbon tax.
New B.C. research raises questions about risks of delayed vaccine interval for the elderly

Research led by Dr. Marc Romney, clinical associate professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, found a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine produces weaker antibody response in long-term care residents.
Undocumented workers hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines, fear deportation: advocates

Dr. Judy Illes, a UBC medical ethicist and professor of neurology, says governments should quickly develop transparent processes to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one in a safe environment.
Pregnant mothers’ stress during floods can disadvantage their babies, but it’s not inevitable. Here’s what we can do right now

Dr. Mia Mclean, a postdoctoral research fellow at UBC, co-wrote about what we can do to help expectant mothers faced with the floods in Australia.
