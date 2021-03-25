UBC In The News

We’re all learning to love jellyfish now, thanks to climate change

Eater mentioned Dr. William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about his research on how rising ocean temperatures are reshaping the seafood landscape.
Eater

Data on Vancouver rental market misses shared living arrangements, say researchers who scraped Craigslist ads

The Housing Research Collaborative at UBC’s school of community and regional planning found that Vancouver renters are finding more affordable housing by renting a room in a shared house or duplex rather than a condo.
CTV

Suzanne Simard overcame adversity to unlock the secret world of trees

University Affairs interviewed UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard about how her early-career findings were controversial but ultimately gained wider acceptance.
University Affairs

Female salmon dying at more than twice the rate of males, UBC researchers find

Research led by Dr. Scott Hinch, a professor in the faculty of forestry and head of the Pacific Salmon Ecology and Conservation Laboratory at UBC, found that female adult sockeye from the Fraser River are dying at significantly higher rates than their male counterparts on the journey back to their spawning grounds.
The bears are back!

Dr. Kristen Walker, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was interviewed about her human-black bear conflict survey.
CKNW Weekend Mornings

Anti-Asian hate is skyrocketing in Canada. Here's how communities can fight back.

Dr. John Paul Catungal, a UBC professor at the Institute for Gender, Race, Sexuality and Social Justice, shared ways Asian communities can fight anti-Asian racism together.
Vice

Woman's request to register business in her Indigenous language denied by B.C. government

Dr. Candace Kaleimamoowahinekapu Galla, a professor in the department of language and literacy education and the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies at UBC, says the B.C. government’s computer system needs to be updated to better reflect its commitment to reconciliation in the province.
CBC

Overpriced housing is moving out of urban centres and into Canada’s small cities and towns. Here’s why we’re not ready for this

Dr. Penny Gurstein, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, commented on homelessness in Canada.
The 902 Foul Bay Road townhouse proposal has locals raging. We looked at all sides of the story.

Dr. Douglas Harris, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, gave comments in an article about the 902 Foul Bay Road townhouse project.
Capital Daily

Kids share experiences of anti-Asian racism in the pandemic

Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about how associating Asians with COVID-19 has led to many different forms of racism, from violence and harassment to non-Asians avoiding Asian neighbourhoods.
CBC Kids

Weaker antibody response to first COVID-19 vaccine dose found in long-term care residents

Research led by Dr. Marc Romney, clinical associate professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, found a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine produces a much weaker antibody response in long-term care residents than it does in younger, healthy adults.
Frequent changes in COVID-19 protocols have led to psychological problems for nurses

Dr. Farinaz Havaei, a professor of nursing at UBC, spoke about her research that showed nurses who had to adapt to frequently changing COVID-19 protocols were more likely to experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling

The unequal effects of COVID-19 on multilingual immigrant communities

Dr. Mark Turin, a UBC professor in the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and the department of anthropology, and UBC graduate student Maya Daurio co-wrote about the unequal effect of COVID-19 on marginalized and multilingual immigrant communities. They discussed how language mapping can explore ways through which linguistic geographies intersect with health disparities and other social vulnerabilities.
Globe and Mail

Why disease names matter

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says the naming of diseases can seem to be an abstract question, but history and rising racism tells us that words matter.
Globe and Mail

UBC's Sheryl Lightfoot appointed UN representative for the rights of Indigenous Peoples

UBC professor Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot has been named the North American member on the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This is the first time an Indigenous woman from Canada has been appointed to the prestigious position.
Vancouver photographer captures mesmerizing shot of Orion Complex above English Bay

Daily Hive featured an image of the Orion Molecular Cloud Complex taken by UBC student and Vancouver-based nature photographer Liron Gertsman.
