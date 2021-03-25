The unequal effects of COVID-19 on multilingual immigrant communities

Dr. Mark Turin, a UBC professor in the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and the department of anthropology, and UBC graduate student Maya Daurio co-wrote about the unequal effect of COVID-19 on marginalized and multilingual immigrant communities. They discussed how language mapping can explore ways through which linguistic geographies intersect with health disparities and other social vulnerabilities.

Globe and Mail