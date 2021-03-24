UBC In The News
World Happiness Report is out, with a surprising picture of global resilience
UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell co-authored the World Happiness Report, a global survey of individual attitudes toward happiness. He said you aren’t traveling the world, but you’re more likely to have met your neighbours this year.
Washington Post (subscription)
UBC Okanagan professor suggests new approach to ‘limit disparities’ in forest-water research
Dr. Adam Wei, a professor in UBCO’s department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences, suggested a systematic approach to study the effects human and natural disturbances have on the forest-water supply. He is examining current forest-water research and management practices to identify gaps and propose a new approach.
Global
Postpartum OCD more common among new mothers than previously thought: UBC study
New UBC research led by Dr. Nichole Fairbrother, a clinical professor of psychiatry at UBC, found obsessive-compulsive disorder among new mothers is more common than previously thought.
CTV
Madjid Mohseni, the scientific director at UBC's RESEAU Centre, on World Water Day
Dr. Madjid Mohseni, a professor and scientific director at UBC-based RES’EAU Centre for Mobilizing Innovation, has partnered up with an Italy-based symphony in a music video series that references climate change and its impact on water.
CBC On the Coast, CICK News (7:15 mark)
Summerland maple syrup producer has his best harvest
UBC forestry professor Dr. Robert Guy gave comments about maple syrup.
Radio Canada
How to create an Indigenous child welfare system
Dr. Monty Montgomery, a professor at UBC’s school of social work, gave comments about finding the right people to work in the Indigenous child welfare system and the lack of federal funding.
The Tyee
Normal won’t feel like ‘normal’ for a while
Vice spoke to Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about what transitioning back to normal will look and feel like.
Vice
'It's a careful balance': B.C. expert sheds light on when COVID-19 vaccine certificates could be used
Dr. Judy Illes, a UBC medical ethicist and professor of neurology, explained the ethics behind the idea of introducing vaccine passports for travellers.
CTV Morning Live
People with dementia experience more stress, loneliness during pandemic: UBC study
Dr. Julie Robillard, a professor of neurology at UBC, was interviewed about her study on the impact of the pandemic on people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, CBC Early Edition
Pandemic’s psychological toll likely to soon lift
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says people underestimate how likely people are to return to pre-pandemic routines, but most people will bounce back from pandemic fatigue.
Business in Vancouver
Toxic bosses should be the next to face #MeToo-type reprisals
Erica Mildner, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of sociology, discussed toxic workplace behaviours.
The Conversation via National Post
UBC professor's book about straight men who have sex with other men challenges traditional sexual identities
Media featured UBC sociologist Dr. Tony Silva’s new book and a UBC Q&A, where he explained differentiations about sexual behaviour, attraction and identity, and addressed issues of homophobia.
Georgia Straight, NOW Magazine
UBC Asian Studies to hold webinar on The Deadly Intersections of COVID-19 and racial inequalities
UBC’s Asian Studies department and the Researchers and Academics of Colour for Equity at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies and Department will be holding a virtual panel discussion that will examine how the pandemic impacted racial, colonial and global inequalities
Georgia Straight
Young Richmondites help fundraise for cancer research
UBC student Caris Tin was interviewed about a virtual fundraiser she helped organize, which aims to raise money for cancer research.
Richmond News