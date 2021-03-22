UBC In The News
This is the happiest country in the world, new study finds
UBC economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell co-authored the World Happiness Report, a global survey of individual attitudes toward happiness. He said surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own evaluation of their lives.
Best Life, Yahoo, Indian Express, Yahoo (India), Global News, MSN
This actually might be the best summer ever
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn spoke about how anticipation is a free source of pleasure.
Vox
What's causing N.B.'s mystery neurological disease? Worried residents want answers
Dr. Neil Cashman, a professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, commented on a cluster of more than 40 cases of an unknown neurological disease identified in New Brunswick.
CBC
Made of fungi, mycelium hits market as green substitute for leather, plastic
Joe Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed mycelium-based materials.
CBC
This Canadian vegan ‘meat’ company brought something different to the table — and has seen business boom during the pandemic
Dr. Gail Hammond, a professor of teaching at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on the ingredient list of a plant-based vegan meat company.
The Star, St. Catharines Standard
Severe COVID-19 infections linked to higher stillbirth, preterm birth risks: study
Dr. Deborah Money, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, was quoted about the link between COVID-19 and pregnancy.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Pique, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
White House confirms it is sending vaccines to Canada
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, says the threat of COVID-19 vaccines expiring looms large and the Biden administration would far rather lend the vaccines to neighbours than potentially have millions of vaccines expire in the U.S.
CBC via Yahoo, MSN
'Exponential growth' of virus variants to the west could signal what's coming for Manitoba
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says governments should wait until more people have been vaccinated before easing restrictions because it’s still unclear how the new variants will behave.
CBC
B.C. professor using social media to address vaccine rumours
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, was interviewed about using her platform on social media to help educate the public about vaccines.
Global News Morning BC
Expert warns increase of COVID-19 variant cases could lead to more social restrictions
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, spoke about the concerning trend of the COVID-19 variants.
CTV
Daily changes in COVID-19 protocols led to symptoms of PTSD for nurses say researchers
New UBC research found that nurses who had to adapt to frequently changing COVID-19 protocols were more likely to experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei was quoted.
CTV
Jury still out on Canada's housing 'bubble', but a national fix would do more harm than good
Dr. Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the rapid growth of demand for housing during the pandemic.
Financial Post via MSN
U.K. COVID-19 variant replacing existing virus in B.C., accounts for 12 per cent of new cases
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs says he remains concerned about the increase in variants in B.C. because of modelling that suggests a third wave can occur before vaccination brings the epidemic under control.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC prof talks about cybersecurity in the time of COVID-19 and the rising trend of zoom-bombing
UBC electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Karthik Pattabiraman discussed cybersecurity in the time of COVID-19 and how to combat Zoom-bombing.
Spice Radio
Senior with dementia dies after becoming dehydrated during care home quarantine
UBC nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch says that while quarantines are important to keep COVID-19 away from care home residents, newly admitted seniors who are left alone with only periodic checks are also put at risk. She added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, supplemental care that families provide has been removed, leaving seniors even more vulnerable.
Daily Hive
Couple creates support service for those struggling with mental health
The Globe and Mail featured a project launched by UBC students Amanda Feng and Ian Wong, which aims to support people struggling with mental health.
Globe and Mail