Transcript: be well: the value of self-care
The Washington Post mentioned research from UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn’s lab that showed spending on other people improves your mood more than spending on yourself.
Is daydreaming good for you? 6 surprising benefits
Glamour mentioned a UBC psychology study that found allowing your mind to wander away from perceived stress can actually reduce anxiety.
Sex and 'fighting for joy' amid the pandemic
Research by Dr. Rosemary Bassom, a clinical professor of sexual medicine at UBC, debunked the assumption that we all progress along the traditional linear model of the human sexual response and proposed a more complex model.
Climate scientists have already gotten it wrong with extreme forecasts. How and why?
Justin Ritchie, an adjunct professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, co-authored a study that found almost all IPCC climate science projections of future carbon emissions, first made in 2005, overestimated present-day carbon emissions.
Cause of Caribou decline?
UBCO researchers Melanie Dickie, Dr. Clayton Lamb and Dr. Adam Ford compared decades of environmental monitoring records and found declining caribou population in Canada is part of a natural chain reaction from forest harvesting, which can attract predators and competition for food.
Advocates call on Canadians to examine treatment of Asian Canadians
UBC history professor Dr. Henry Yu gave comments about how Asians have historically been blamed for a range of societal problems in Canada, making them feel insecure.
B.C. cannabis grower accuses competitor of mislabelling product potency
UBC cannabis psychologist Dr. Zach Walsh spoke about why THC potency mislabelling is not a big concern.
Expert says city's choice of herbicide is reasonable
Dr. Murray Isman, dean emeritus at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, commented on a community debate over whether the city should be using herbicides to kill unwanted weeds.
Tsilhqot'in call on B.C., Canada to recognize Indigenous jurisdiction amid COVID-19
A new report by UBC and the Tsilhqot’in National Government documented experiences of the Tsilhqot’in Nation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and identified calls to action for all levels of government to bring about a strong recovery.
White House says U.S. plans to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada
Dr. Steve Morgan, a professor of health policy at UBC’s school of population and public health, commented on the Biden administration’s plan to share its stockpile of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with Canada.
B.C. may need more COVID-19 restrictions to ‘bend the curve’ again as variant cases rise
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, was quoted about COVID-19 variants and transmission.
Slow vaccine rollout threatens Trudeau’s lofty immigration target
Dr. Daniel Hiebert, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, found COVID-19 has raised the number of “underutilized” workers in Canada to almost four million. Many of these workers will compete with the immigrants Ottawa is welcoming in 2021, in addition to temporary workers.
Best universities in Canada for computer science degrees
UBC was chosen as one of the best universities in Canada for computer science degrees in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2021.
Canadarm maker MDA plans to file for IPO in coming days
The Globe and Mail featured MDA, a company founded by UBC professor Dr. John MacDonald and physics graduate Vern Dettwiler.
