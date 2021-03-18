UBC In The News
Scientists map ocean areas where protections offer greatest benefits
Dr. William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted about a study he co-authored about protecting the global ocean for biodiversity, food and climate.
UPI
UBC Okanagan assistant professor working to create safer, cheaper batteries
Dr. Jian Liu, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, is conducting research to further advance the technology behind zinc-ion batteries.
Global
Anti-Asian violence is on the rise in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know, and how you can help
The Globe and Mail mentioned a joint study by UBC and York University that found Asian Canadians reported measurably poorer mental health that correlates strongly with feelings of discrimination compared with white Canadians.
Globe and Mail
Negative public reaction part of NDP safe drug supply considerations
Research by Dr. Nick Bansback, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, found that funding injectable hydromorphone, a legally approved pain-management drug, reduces mortality, increases quality of life and saves overall costs, when compared to methadone alone.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Pique, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen
Participants needed for a novel Type 2 diabetes exercise trial
Dr. Ali McManus, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, will be leading an international diabetes research team to accelerate diabetes research and improve the lives of those living with diabetes in Canada and the U.K.
Castanet
The surprise catch of seafood trawling: Massive greenhouse gas emissions
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on a study that showed the link between fishing and carbon emissions.
Vox
The future belongs to raccoons
Ricochet spoke to Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous literature and expressive culture at UBC, about raccoons’ booming urban presence, their changing cultural representations and the lessons that we could learn from them.
Ricochet
Trial in China for Michael Spavor to start Friday; Kovrig’s to begin Monday
The Globe and Mail quoted Dr. Paul Evans, HSBC Chair in Asian Research at UBC, in an article about the trials of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to take place within days.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Conservative senator proposes changing criminal definition of exploitation as it relates to human trafficking offences
Dr. Nicole Barrett, director of the International Justice and Human Rights Clinic at the Peter A Allard School of Law, said the provision in the Criminal Code that deals with safety does not accurately reflect what’s going on in the crime. She added if the victim knows the trafficker, they may not fear them or it might be a complex mix of feelings because of the trauma they’ve endured.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
From Walmart to Real Estate, and the Value of Community
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, discussed how the selection of skilled worker class immigrants is hyper-selective.
The Star
Manitoba campaign aims to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says people are more likely to get a vaccine if they know someone else who has gotten one, and the one potential stumbling block is people developing preferences for one vaccine over the other.
CBC via MSN
Is B.C. on the verge of a third wave of COVID infections?
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, spoke about how B.C. is headed for a third wave of COVID-19.
Global News Morning BC
COVID conditions significantly worsened nurses' mental health, UBC researcher finds
UBC nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei was interviewed about her study on the impacts of the pandemic on nurses’ mental health.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, New West Record, Pique
Indigenous peoples' pandemic experiences show we're not 'all in this together,' but we could be
Dr. Jocelyn Stacey, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, co-wrote about pandemic experiences of the Tŝilhqot’in and Indigenous peoples.
Vancouver Sun
UBC basketball's Huband gets creative to fill coaching void brought about by COVID-19
UBC women’s basketball coach Deb Huband was interviewed about the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Postmedia via The Province, Vancouver Sun
UBCO entrepreneurs shine at Quick Pitch competition
Castanet featured UBCO’s top entrepreneurial teams faced off at the annual MNP Quick Pitch Competition.
Castanet