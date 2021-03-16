UBC In The News
Revealed: seafood fraud happening on a vast global scale
Dr. Rashid Sumaila, University Killam professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and the school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about illegal fish laundering. The article also highlighted his study on illicit trade in marine fish catch and its effects on ecosystems and people worldwide.
Guardian
Should daylight saving time be permanent?
Treehugger mentioned a study by UBC emeritus psychology professor Dr. Stanley Coren that looked at the link between daylight saving time and traffic accidents.
Treehugger
Reduce human interaction with big species: Study on wildlife attacks
A study led by Dr. Sumeet Gulati, a UBC professor of environmental and resource economics, found that human casualties are the dominant cost of human-wildlife conflict in India.
New Indian Express
New Legion Veterans Village in Surrey will include centre to research medical psychedelics
Postmedia mentioned a UBCO study that found MDMA can be used to help treat patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. scientists discover potential new mushroom species on Garry oak roots
Dr. Shannon Berch, an adjunct professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, is leading a project that looks closely at what types of fungi grow on the roots of Garry oak trees.
Victoria News
Rogers fines 91-year-old woman unable to return equipment due to lockdown
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says businesses that can afford to should set aside profits and concentrate on helping customers who are struggling during the pandemic.
CBC, CBC National (18:10 mark)
The first good poem in English
Dr. Mo Pareles, a professor in UBC’s department of English language and literatures, gave comments about Old English poems and how they attract progressive poets.
CBC Ideas (41:10 mark)
Advantages and disadvantages of daylight saving time
Dr. Myriam Juda, research manager at the BRAIN Lab in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed circadian rhythms and the pros and cons of daylight saving time.
Global News Morning BC
Step into Vincent Van Gogh’s world of colour and wonder
Dr. Catherine Soussloff, a professor of art history, visual art and theory at UBC, says Van Gogh’s suffering is a big part of the history and mystique that makes him an interesting and popular topic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What is the soundtrack of your life?
Dr. Peter Gouzouasis, a professor of music education at UBC, discussed the role music plays in the mental development of students.
CKNW The Shift
Doubting Galvanize is risky business—as its billion-dollar deal shows
Dr. Rajesh Vijayaraghavan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about organizations turning to governance, risk and compliance platforms to measure risks and take action.
BC Business
COVID might have been in Canada earlier than when it was first identified: expert
The Canadian Press quoted Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, about how it is possible that there were infections of COVID-19 a month or two before the first official case.
The Canadian Press via CP24, Global, CTV, National Post, The Star, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun, Winnipeg Free Press, Regina Leader-Post, Edmonton Sun, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver Sun, The Province, BC Local News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Pique, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, Yahoo, MSN
Is it too soon to ease social gathering restrictions in B.C.? Some health experts say yes
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, says although the province’s daily number of COVID-19 cases is holding steady, we’re going to have to constrain our activities once the U.K. variant becomes the most dominant strain.
CBC
Communication while wearing a mask
Dr. Lorienne Jenstad, a professor at UBC’s school of audiology and speech sciences, shared some tips on how to communicate better while wearing a mask.
CBC Radio West (52:52 mark)
New sporting challenges during the pandemic
Dr. Eli Puterman, a professor at UBC’s school of kinesiology, spoke about how people might have taken up more solo sports during the pandemic, and how that might have impacted mental health.
Radio Canada
Does AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine cause blood clots? Here’s what we know so far
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots. He emphasized it is important to wait for clear evidence before coming to any definitive conclusions.
Global via MSN
Messaging surrounding vaccine rollout may be fuelling frustration with national COVID response, experts say
Dr. Ruth Derksen, a senior instructor emeritus in UBC’s department of civil engineering, gave comments about Canada’s pandemic messaging and the frustrations with vaccine rollout delays.
CTV
B.C. screening actually uncovered 10 times more COVID-19 variants than health officials reported
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, raised concerns about the transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and noted the discrepancy in the modelling presentation and lack of clear data.
CTV
Still wiping your groceries: Is it ‘hygiene theatre,’ a reassuring ritual, or is there a (low) risk of COVID?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about “hygiene theatre” and what a post-COVID-19 world can look like.
The Star (subscription)
'It is OK if you're not feeling great': Edmonton entrepreneur using business to raise awareness of mental illness
Edmonton Journal mentioned a joint study by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that found COVID-19 has intensified feelings of stress, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and hopelessness among Canadians.
Edmonton Journal via Edmonton Sun, MSN
COVID-19: Vaccination passports likely on way for travel, though fraught with concerns
Dr. Judy Illes, a UBC medical ethicist and professor of neurology, commented on COVID-19 vaccine passports from an ethical standpoint.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Spring Break: 5 simple COVID-safe things to do with your kids in Metro Vancouver
UBC education professor Dr. Susan Gerofsky suggested creative COVID-safe things to do to keep children busy this spring break.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Vancouver real estate gains lag North American markets
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor and director of UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about Greater Vancouver’s home price gains during the pandemic.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, New West Record, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen
Why is there no COVID vaccine for kids yet? A B.C. researcher breaks it down
Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, answered why there is no COVID-19 vaccine for children and pregnant women, and whether COVID-19 vaccination affects fertility.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Canadian doctors make inaccurate COVID-19 claims in video
UBC clinical professors Dr. Srinivas Murthy and Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann commented on a video that includes misleading claims about COVID-19.
AFK Canada
When anti-maskers melt down and lash out
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about mask-related confrontations and the protections and supports frontline retail workers need while doing their job.
The Tyee
Pregnant people may be eligible for the COVID vaccine earlier than we thought
Today’s Parent mentioned an interim report from a UBC-led research project that looked at COVID-19 in pregnancy.
Today’s Parent
What COVID-19 does to the human body
Brandon Sun interviewed Dr. Michael Curry, a UBC clinical professor of emergency medicine, about the display of symptoms associated with COVID-19 and the long-term effects.
Brandon Sun
Bounty programs: Ineffective in the war on money laundering
Joven Narwal, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed how implementing an anti-money laundering bounty hunter program would be unfair and fundamentally ineffective.
The Conversation
Clocks go ahead 1 hour overnight as most of B.C. shifts to daylight saving time
Media mentioned an open letter co-signed by UBC medicine professors urging the province to reconsider the switch to permanent daylight time.
CBC, Yahoo, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
‘Great new shining beacon’: Doctors donate $2.55 million to new St. Paul’s Hospital project
Dr. Jamil Bashir, a clinical professor and division head of cardiac surgery, was quoted about donations being made by heart surgeons at St. Paul’s to the new hospital.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Westbank First Nation Elders honoured to be recognized by the Okanagan College
Pamela and Wilfred Barnes, adjunct professors at UBCO’s faculty of health and social development, were interviewed about being named Okanagan College Honorary Fellows for 2020.
Discourse via The Star, IndigiNews
Diversity-focused college counseling platform SchooLinks raises $8 million series A
Forbes featured UBC alumna and Katie Fang who founded SchooLinks, a career and college counseling platform aimed at ensuring success for students.
Forbes