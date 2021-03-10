UBC In The News
UBC researcher discovers surprising new predator of juvenile salmon
Zachary Sherker, a PhD student at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, discussed his research on how juvenile salmon are being preyed upon by Pacific great blue herons.
Global News Hour at 6
Consumers more likely to buy 'ugly' produce labelled 'ugly'
A new UBC Sauder study found that consumers are more likely to buy unattractive fruits and vegetables when they are labelled “ugly.” Study authors Siddhanth Mookerjee, a PhD student, Dr. Yann Cornil and Dr. JoAndrea Hoegg were quoted.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
Nuclear power looks to regain its footing 10 years after Fukushima
Dr. Allison Macfarlane, director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted in an article about the nuclear power landscape and regulatory changes post-Fukushima.
Scientific American
Prince Harry, Meghan reveal struggles behind royal rift in Oprah interview
UBC lecturer and royal observer Sarika Bose commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.
CBC National (3:15 mark)
Phone returns to B.C. owner after eight months of seafaring from mainland to Gulf Islands
Dr. Susan Allen, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted in an article about a lost phone in the Coquitlam River that washed ashore on Mayne Island eight months later.
Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist
‘Closing the gap in disparities is not enough’
Dr. Nadine Caron, First Nations Health Authority Chair in Cancer and Wellness at UBC and co-director and consultant of the UBC Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health, discussed closing the gap in health disparities.
The Star, IndigiNews
Series of unfortunate events stalls Site C progress
Dr. Dwayne Tannant, a professor of civil engineering at UBCO, commented on BC Hydro’s construction experience and in-house expertise with regard to completing the Site C dam.
Business in Vancouver
David Eby defends decision to back Doug Ford in dispute with cities
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, gave comments about B.C.’s position in a dispute between the Ontario government and the city of Toronto.
The Tyee
From fetal cells to microchips, B.C. COVID-19 researcher using TikTok to dispel vaccine rumours
Media featured Dr. Anna Blakney, a professor in UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories and school of biomedical engineering, who is using TikTok to dispel rumours and teach others about the COVID-19 vaccine.
CTV, News 1130
Business travel key to Canada’s aviation sector recovery
John Korenic, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about the impact of COVID-19 on air travel decisions.
Business in Vancouver
For a healthier, more equitable present and future, it’s time to bring CEPA into the 21st century
UBC clinical professors Dr. Melissa Lem and Dr. Margaret McGregor discussed modernizing the Environmental Protection Act without delay in order to realize a safer, more equitable environment that supports Canadians’ health.
Vancouver Sun
Small modular nuclear reactors and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050? The math doesn’t add up
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed why small modular reactors will not help with achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Hill Times (subscription)
BIV recognizes six distinguished B.C. leaders
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, received the 2021 Influential Women in Business Award.
Business in Vancouver
Film uses Yukon Indigenous language as inspiration for prehistoric dialect
UBCO anthropology professor Dr. Christine Schreyer gave a talk about the process of inventing a language that was historically plausible for the Ice Age.
Yukon News
Death cap mushroom evolves to survive off native tree species
Biologist and UBC alumnus Andy MacKinnon spoke about death caps that have learned to live off the roots of Garry oak trees.
Victoria News