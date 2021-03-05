Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on International Women’s Day Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021.

Dr. Marina Adshade

Assistant Professor of Teaching, Vancouver School of Economics

Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca

How investments in women’s health benefit the economy

Women and health inequalities during COVID-19

The social costs and benefits of unpaid caregiving

*Unavailable Friday 12–1 p.m. and Monday 12–1 p.m.

Dr. Lori Brotto

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Tel: 604-605-6032

Email: lori.brotto@vch.ca

Women’s health

Women’s sexual health

Women in leadership

Psychological aspects of women and COVID

Gender bias in research

*Unavailable Monday 11a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dr. Mary Chapman

Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures

Tel: 604-708-8432

Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca

Progress on women’s rights and what remains to be done

Women’s suffrage and low voter turnout

Women’s strategic and effective use of social media

*Unavailable Monday 10–11 a.m., 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Dr. Liisa Galea

Professor, Department of Psychology

Lead, Women’s Health Research Cluster

Email: liisa.galea@ubc.ca

How biological sex and estrogens influence brain health and disease (particularly depression and Alzheimer’s Disease)

Impact of motherhood on brain health in the short term and long term

Underfunding of women’s health projects

Importance of women’s health funding and research

*Available after 9 a.m. on Friday and Monday 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 3–4 p.m.

Dr. Joelle LeMoult

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: jlemoult@psych.ubc.ca

Women and risk for depression

Physiological consequences of stress

Childhood trauma and mental illness

*Available Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3–4 p.m. and Monday 9:30–11 a.m., 1–5 p.m.

Dr. Deborah Money

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Tel: 604-790-3048

Email: deborah.money@ubc.ca

Women’s health

Infectious diseases in women, including HIV and COVID-19

Margot Young

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca