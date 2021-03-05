UBC experts on International Women’s Day

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021.
Dr. Marina Adshade
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Vancouver School of Economics
Email: marina.adshade@ubc.ca
- How investments in women’s health benefit the economy
- Women and health inequalities during COVID-19
- The social costs and benefits of unpaid caregiving
*Unavailable Friday 12–1 p.m. and Monday 12–1 p.m.
Dr. Lori Brotto
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Tel: 604-605-6032
Email: lori.brotto@vch.ca
- Women’s health
- Women’s sexual health
- Women in leadership
- Psychological aspects of women and COVID
- Gender bias in research
*Unavailable Monday 11a.m. – 4 p.m.
Dr. Mary Chapman
Professor, Department of English Language and Literatures
Tel: 604-708-8432
Email: mary.chapman@ubc.ca
- Progress on women’s rights and what remains to be done
- Women’s suffrage and low voter turnout
- Women’s strategic and effective use of social media
*Unavailable Monday 10–11 a.m., 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Dr. Liisa Galea
Professor, Department of Psychology
Lead, Women’s Health Research Cluster
Email: liisa.galea@ubc.ca
- How biological sex and estrogens influence brain health and disease (particularly depression and Alzheimer’s Disease)
- Impact of motherhood on brain health in the short term and long term
- Underfunding of women’s health projects
- Importance of women’s health funding and research
*Available after 9 a.m. on Friday and Monday 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 3–4 p.m.
Dr. Joelle LeMoult
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: jlemoult@psych.ubc.ca
- Women and risk for depression
- Physiological consequences of stress
- Childhood trauma and mental illness
*Available Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3–4 p.m. and Monday 9:30–11 a.m., 1–5 p.m.
Dr. Deborah Money
Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Tel: 604-790-3048
Email: deborah.money@ubc.ca
- Women’s health
- Infectious diseases in women, including HIV and COVID-19
Margot Young
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca
- Equality rights
- International women’s rights
- Women’s social and economic inequality and rights (poverty, housing)
- Basic income
- Feminism and law