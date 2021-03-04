UBC In The News
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study
A new study led by Dr. Eric Kim, a professor in UBC’s psychology department, found a link between life and overall health.
Black Press Media via Surrey-Now Leader, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News
Two Spirit couple face racism and discrimination on journey to motherhood
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted about her investigation of experiences of anti-Indigenous racism in B.C.’s health-care system.
APTN, IndigiNews
A look at the studies from Israel, U.K. that informed B.C.’s second-dose delay
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, commented on delaying the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by four months.
The Canadian Press via CBC, National Post, CityNews, News 1130, The Star, Breakfast Television, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, MSN
B.C. isn't set up to cope with post-pandemic demand for mental health support, psychologist fears
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed the fragility of some British Columbians’ mental health after the pandemic and the possible longer-term mental health problems.
CBC, CBC Early Edition
Coronavirus: New Brunswick expecting 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in March
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, spoke about how context is important when looking at the vaccine efficacy stats.
Global
Tips for communicating through face masks
Dr. Lorienne Jenstad, a professor at UBC’s school of audiology and speech sciences, shared tips on how to break down the face mask barrier.
CityNews
Canada kept doors open to temporary foreign workers during 2020’s pandemic lockdown, new numbers reveal
Dr. Daniel Hiebert, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, says Canada has been dedicated to bringing in the people that it needs for temporary work.
The Star
Researchers to study COVID-19 transmission in Vancouver schools
Dr. Pascal Lavoie, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, is leading a study that will examine how many staff members in Vancouver schools have been infected with COVID-19 and assess their risk of exposure to the virus and the impact of the pandemic on their mental health.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Financial Post, Yahoo
Want your vaccine shot? Please take a number
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about securing COVID-19 vaccines on schedule and getting the IT systems of five health authorities to communicate with each other seamlessly.
Business in Vancouver