UBC In The News
World Wildlife Day 2021: India's economic growth can't be at cost of environment
Forbes India mentioned studies by UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard that show that in forests, cooperation is as central to evolution as competition and that species in an old-growth forest are interdependent.
Forbes (India)
Giving B.C. ALS patients access to clinical trials
Dr. John Stossel, head of the division of neurology at UBC, was interviewed about ALS and neurodegeneration research at UBC’s Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health.
Global News Hour at 6 BC
The climate crisis discriminates. Maps tell the story
Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, developed various maps projecting the climate crisis’s uneven effects on communities, ranging from wildfire smoke to flooding and ozone concentrations.
The Tyee
Ottawa funds opioid-dispensing machines after record month for overdose deaths
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed alleviating the overdose crisis through preventative measures.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star
Why community-run food hubs could be the key to better food security
Dr. Hannah Wittman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, was quoted about how B.C. has lost dozens of processors in recent decades as consolidation and trade deals have encouraged companies to centralize processing in low-wage locations.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star, Yahoo
‘Climate Neutral’ products are now a thing. What’s behind the label?
Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about how climate-friendly products would appeal to eco-conscious consumers.
Grist
B.C. defends plan to delay second dose as Ontario, Alberta consider following suit
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs was quoted in an article about B.C.’s plan to delay the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Globe and Mail, The Star, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Prince George Matters, Yahoo, MSN
Essential workers should be prioritized for AstraZeneca vaccine, experts suggest
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could be better promoted by provincial health officials. He said people should be offered a choice of vaccines.
CBC, Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘Look for the small things’: Manitobans finding hope amid COVID-19
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor says people, in general, are highly resilient and will get through the anxiety, even before the pandemic is over.
Global
Vaccination acceleration glitches loom for B.C.
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says effectively vaccinating a population involves a two-step process: sourcing the vaccine and distributing it.
Business in Vancouver via Castanet
University survey shows how COVID-19 pandemic is hampering career progress for women and racialized faculty
Dr. Jennifer Davis, a professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, discussed her research that found COVID-19 has had a disproportionately negative effect on health, social well-being and research activity of women and racialized faculty.
The Conversation
COVID-19 hotel quarantine: Exemption for 'essential' medical travel confuses doctors, patients
Dr. Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family medicine, co-wrote about confusions and ethical dilemmas around what constitutes essential medical treatment for physicians.
The Conversation via National Post, The Province
Climate solutions: Saving our living planet
Washington Post Live will feature a talk by UBC emeritus professor Dr. David Suzuki on protecting the lives of endangered animals around the world.
Washington Post Live
These are Mediacorp Canada’s top diversity employers in 2021
UBC was selected as one of Canada’s Best Diversity Employers 2021 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.
Globe and Mail
The activist and the billionaire: How David Suzuki changed Jim Pattison's mind on climate change
Financial Post highlighted UBC’s Canada Climate Law Initiative Knowledge Mobilization and Policy Hub and spoke to Dr. Carol Liao, the principal co-investigator and a law professor at UBC.
Financial Post
Dangers of misinformation
UBCO is hosting an online event to discuss the role of misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent U.S. election. Event organizer and philosophy professor Dr. Dan Ryder was quoted.
Castanet
Women and commercial real estate
The Globe and Mail spoke to UBC alumna Ouri Scott in an article highlighting women in the commercial real estate industry.
Globe and Mail