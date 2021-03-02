UBC In The News
Why 42 per cent of UBCO students are food insecure, and how they’re working to change that
A new UBCO study showed that 42 per cent of UBCO students are experiencing food insecurity. Casey Hamilton, a campus health specialist, and Sara Kozicky, food security project manager for UBC’s Food Security Initiative, were interviewed.
National Observer (subscription) via Global, The Star, Castanet
EU can play crucial role in restoring JCPOA by bringing U.S., Iran together
Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about pressures on the Biden administration around rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal.
Sputnik News via UrduPoint News
Growing popularity of therapeutic psychedelic experiences creates demand for underground guides
Dr. Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about how the rising demand for psychedelic experiences has led to an explosion of underground therapists and guides, with several dozen operating in Metro Vancouver alone.
CBC via Yahoo
Trump's alleged interference to take centre stage as Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearings begin
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, says Joe Biden may decide to end efforts to extradite Meng in the near future in order to improve the U.S. relationship with China.
CBC via MSN
Future of natural gas heating in Canadian buildings fuels debate
Dr. Adam Rysanek, a professor of environmental systems at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, discussed how technology has improved in the last decade that has made electric heat pumps much more commercially viable.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star, Yahoo
Lead pollution hung over Trail, B.C., for nearly a century. 30 years later, the city's still cleaning up
Dr. Amanda Giang, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the department of mechanical engineering, was quoted about the long-lasting effect of lead exposure in the community.
National Observer (subscription)
Why do pandemic injunctions target protests but not churches?
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the B.C. Supreme Court’s decision to reject an injunction aimed at stopping churchgoers from gathering illegally during the pandemic.
The Tyee
Tuna’s last stand
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about skipjack tuna being fished into decline. The article also mentioned his global fisheries research initiative that updated a global database of commercial tuna catches from 1950 to 2016.
Hakai Magazine
The surprising key to combatting vaccine refusal
Dr. Margaret Moss, a UBC nursing professor and an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota, commented on vaccine refusal among American Indians. She says it’s not about vaccine hesitancy, but rather hesitancy and distrust regarding the entire government.
The Atlantic
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 needs better promotion: experts
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine could be better promoted by provincial health officials. He added that it would be unethical to not offer people a choice of vaccines in the same way they can make their own decisions on other aspects of their health care.
The Canadian Press via National Post, Toronto Sun, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Times Colonist, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Pique, MSN
Metro Vancouver wastewater carries COVID-19, new app reveals viral load
Metro Vancouver is working with UBC and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to track the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the region’s wastewater. Dr. Natalie Prystajeck, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, was quoted.
The Canadian Press via CTV, National Post, The Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen and Tri-City News
‘Complex barriers’: Spreading COVID-19 messaging to Canada’s non-English speakers
Global mentioned UBC medical student Sukhmeet Sachal for his work with the Punjabi community’s elderly population to bring down the spread of COVID-19.
Global
Canada's desperate test to curb overdose deaths in a pandemic
Postmedia highlighted an article by UBC psychiatrists on Canada’s response to the dual public health emergencies of opioid overdoses and COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Problems with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor
Two UBC community members called for India to stop pursuing the breeder reactor program: Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Nidhi Sharma, a student in the master of public policy and global affairs program
India Forum
Face-mask use and language development: Reasons to worry?
Dr. Janet Werker, a Killam professor in UBC’s department of psychology and co-director of language sciences, discussed what is known about young children’s use of visible speech. She highlighted the future work that is needed to understand the impact of mask use on language learning and development.
Globe and Mail
Elon Musk of Mars: a space fantasy with real consequences here on Earth
UBC professors Dr. Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law, and Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in planetary astronomy, wrote about how SpaceX is fine-tuning technology to bring humanity to Mars someday. They also discussed the challenges around inhabiting Mars and claiming resources once we get there.
Globe and Mail
‘Like going back in time’: W̱SÁNEĆ people to regain rightful ownership of abundant remote island
UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin facilitated an agreement to transfer title for SISȻENEM from a charitable land trust to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council as an act of reconciliation.
Discourse via The Star, IndigiNews, Yahoo
New program aims to preserve hips rather than replace them
UBC alumnus Dr. Parth Lodhia will be heading a new team at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody performing hip replacement surgery.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader-Post, Star Phoenix
A 'wonderful opportunity': Vancouver business teams up with Google to help kids learn to read
UBC alumnus Aaron Friedland co-founded Simbi, which provides a platform to help kids learn and listen to stories read aloud from people all over the world.
Vancouver is Awesome