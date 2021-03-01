UBC In The News
Gathering spaces for Indigenous students strengthens connections and sense of belonging, advocates say
Dr. Shannon Leddy, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, says it’s important for Indigenous students to have somewhere to go to be themselves and experience a sense of acceptance.
CBC
B.C. real estate industry braces for postpandemic immigration boom
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, gave comments about the impact a new wave of Hong Kong immigrants might have on Metro Vancouver’s housing market.
Globe and Mail
Death certificates don't accurately reflect the toll of the pandemic, experts say
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says an incomplete or inaccurate record of mortality data can have public health implications. He added that scientists and researchers will get a better understanding of COVID-19 in people with long-standing health conditions by recording as many details as possible in death certificates.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CTV, The Star, Ottawa Citizen, Star Phoenix, Regina Leader-Post, Yahoo, MSN
Can delaying a second COVID-19 shot save lives? Some experts say so
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs says there will be an immediate reduction in sickness, hospitalization and mortality in those people who are receiving a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He added that reserving the second jab could also allow health authorities to get to the younger population, who typically have more social and work contacts, more quickly.
Global
Canada's COVID models have been largely accurate, but worst cases have not materialized
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs spoke about using COVID-19 modelling to help us predict when the cases would rise and how the variants can make modelling more difficult.
National Post
Another victim of COVID-19: Sex between married couples
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, commented on how COVID-19 is taking a toll on couples’ relationships, privacy and intimacy.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19 hotel quarantine: Exemption for ‘essential’ medical travel confuses doctors, patient
Dr. Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family medicine, co-wrote about confusions and ethical dilemmas around what constitutes essential medical treatment for physicians.
The Conversation
Land conservancy gives island back to B.C. First Nation
UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin facilitated an agreement to transfer title for SISȻENEM from a charitable land trust to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council as an act of reconciliation.
Global News Hour at 6, Times Colonist, CHEK News, Fairchild TV, Black Press Media via Victoria News, Goldstream Gazette, Oak Bay News, Peninsula News Review, Saanich News, Sooke News Mirror
Canada’s environment minister names expert group on net-zero emissions
Dr. Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, was selected as one of the 14 members of a new Net-Zero Advisory Body to advise the Environment and Climate Change Minister on how Canada can get to net-zero by 2050.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star