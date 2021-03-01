UBC In The News

Gathering spaces for Indigenous students strengthens connections and sense of belonging, advocates say

Dr. Shannon Leddy, a professor of teaching in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, says it’s important for Indigenous students to have somewhere to go to be themselves and experience a sense of acceptance.
CBC

B.C. real estate industry braces for postpandemic immigration boom

Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, gave comments about the impact a new wave of Hong Kong immigrants might have on Metro Vancouver’s housing market.
Globe and Mail

Death certificates don't accurately reflect the toll of the pandemic, experts say

Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says an incomplete or inaccurate record of mortality data can have public health implications. He added that scientists and researchers will get a better understanding of COVID-19 in people with long-standing health conditions by recording as many details as possible in death certificates.
The Canadian Press via CP24CTVThe StarOttawa CitizenStar PhoenixRegina Leader-PostYahooMSN

Can delaying a second COVID-19 shot save lives? Some experts say so

UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs says there will be an immediate reduction in sickness, hospitalization and mortality in those people who are receiving a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He added that reserving the second jab could also allow health authorities to get to the younger population, who typically have more social and work contacts, more quickly.
Global

Canada's COVID models have been largely accurate, but worst cases have not materialized

UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs spoke about using COVID-19 modelling to help us predict when the cases would rise and how the variants can make modelling more difficult.
National Post

Another victim of COVID-19: Sex between married couples

Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s department of obstetrics and gynaecology, commented on how COVID-19 is taking a toll on couples’ relationships, privacy and intimacy.
Globe and Mail

COVID-19 hotel quarantine: Exemption for ‘essential’ medical travel confuses doctors, patient

Dr. Eric Cadesky, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of family medicine, co-wrote about confusions and ethical dilemmas around what constitutes essential medical treatment for physicians.
The Conversation

Land conservancy gives island back to B.C. First Nation

UBC forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin facilitated an agreement to transfer title for SISȻENEM from a charitable land trust to the W̱SÁNEĆ Leadership Council as an act of reconciliation.
Global News Hour at 6Times ColonistCHEK News, Fairchild TV, Black Press Media via Victoria NewsGoldstream GazetteOak Bay NewsPeninsula News ReviewSaanich NewsSooke News Mirror

Canada’s environment minister names expert group on net-zero emissions

Dr. Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, was selected as one of the 14 members of a new Net-Zero Advisory Body to advise the Environment and Climate Change Minister on how Canada can get to net-zero by 2050.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star