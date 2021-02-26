UBC In The News
Don't be surprised if your March baby ends up in this career
Romper mentioned a UBC Sauder study that suggested babies born in March and April are more likely to become company leaders than those born in the summer months.
Romper
Seaspan to field-test Richmond clean-tech firm's new, denser batteries
Postmedia reported that Corvus, along with UBC, Seaspan, B.C. Hydro and Vard Marine have partnered to field-test Blue Whale, described as a novel energy system. UBC is supporting the work by offering specific methodologies for measuring emissions.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
UBCO students among most food insecure in Canada
A new study by UBCO’s Campus Health VOICE Research Project team showed more than 40 per cent of UBCO students either don’t have enough money to feed themselves properly or are worried they will soon run out of funding. Team lead Casey Hamilton, a campus health specialist, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, Victoria News
Salmon smolts: here today, guano tomorrow
Hakai Magazine featured work by Zachary Sherker, a researcher at UBC’s marine mammal research unit, on solving the case of the missing tracking devices that follow salmon migration to the Pacific Ocean.
Hakai Magazine
How Indigenous social media influencers inspired podcast host on journey of self-discovery
UBC journalism professor Dr. Candis Callison says social media has given Indigenous people their narrative back, and the ways in which they use the platforms to hold mainstream media accountable is really a game-changer.
CBC, Yahoo
Rich countries are going to extend the pandemic
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon discussed how important it is to treat COVID-19 like a “global pandemic” and pool our collective resources.
Vice
Number of COVID-19 deaths likely much higher than records show, experts say
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, says an incomplete or inaccurate record of mortality data can have public health implications. He added that scientists and researchers will get a better understanding of COVID-19 in people with long-standing health conditions by recording as many details as possible in death certificates.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, News 1130, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist, Kelowna News, Daily Courier, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen
Threats against Dr. Bonnie Henry 'unacceptable,' B.C. health minister says
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, commented on Dr. Bonnie Henry being the target of abuse and her prominent role during the pandemic.
CBC
New national survey aims to enroll more than 600,000 participants to study vaccine side effects
A national survey led by Dr. Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, is tracking any potential adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
CTV, Global, Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, The Province