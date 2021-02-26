Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Site C Media Advisories

The B.C. government is making an announcement on the future of the Site C dam on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Karen Bakker

Professor, Department of Geography

Director, Program on Water Governance

Email: karen.bakker@ubc.ca

Site C

Water security

* In meetings on Friday, Feb. 26, so please email to arrange interviews.

Dr. George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-3728

Email: George.hoberg@ubc.ca