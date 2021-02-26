B.C. Legislature in Victoria

UBC experts on Site C

Feb 26, 2021    |   For more information, contact Sachintha Wickramasinghe

The B.C. government is making an announcement on the future of the Site C dam on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Karen Bakker
Professor, Department of Geography
Director, Program on Water Governance
Email: karen.bakker@ubc.ca

  • Site C
  • Water security

* In meetings on Friday, Feb. 26, so please email to arrange interviews.

Dr. George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: George.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Site C
  • Climate policy; forest policy; energy policy

Contact

Sachintha Wickramasinghe
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4636
Cel: 604-754-8289
Email: sachi.wickramasinghe@ubc.ca