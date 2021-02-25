UBC In The News
Human lives lost due to wildlife-human conflict need to be better compensated, say scientists
A study led by Sumeet Gulati, a UBC professor of environmental and resource economics, analyzed survey data from households incurring wildlife damage in India and showed that the cost from human casualties overwhelms all other property losses.
The Hindu (subscription)
Pink Shirt Day raises awareness about bullying
UBC psychology professor Dr. Amori Mikami and Dr. Shelley Hymel, a professor at the faculty of education, discussed the importance of Pink Shirt Day in raising awareness and prevention of bullying.
Mikami: CBC Early Edition
Hymel: Global News Morning Calgary
The virus can sicken children in very different ways, a new study finds
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, commented on the link between the multisystem inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19.
New York Times (subscription)
Details on B.C.'s mass vaccination plan coming next week
CTV spoke to Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about B.C.’s mass vaccination plan.
CTV
How a blood test and mobile app may help prevent suicide
Ottawa Citizen mentioned a survey held late last year by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association, which found a significant increase in the number of people reporting suicidal thoughts or feelings compared to before the pandemic and during its early stages.
Ottawa Citizen
COVID-19: Hints of increased severity of variant disease not evidence enough for B.C. authorities
Dr. Leonard Foster, a professor and head of UBC’s department of biochemistry and molecular biology, says while there hasn’t been time to build strong data on variants, it can still be useful to be aware of the hints contained in the early research.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
Many COVID patients need to relearn how to speak and swallow after going on a ventilator
Dr. Stacey Skoretz, a UBC professor and medical speech-language pathologist, discussed why being on a ventilator can cause people to lose the ability to speak and swallow.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
Embracing development, sustainably
University Affairs highlighted UBC’s efforts related to sustainable development goals. Tamara Baldwin, director of UBC’s Office of Regional and International Community Engagement, was quoted.
University Affairs
3-legged coyote making itself at home on sparsely populated UBC campus
Media featured a coyote seen on UBC’s Vancouver campus and quoted Dr. Kristen Walker, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food systems.
CTV, Vancouver is Awesome
UBC Reads Sustainability with Amitav Ghosh
UBC will host Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh on March 11 to discuss humans’ inability to grasp the scale and violence of climate change.
Global
Power player: billionaire’s bold bets during the pandemic paid off big
Forbes featured UBC alumnus Stephan Horst Pudwill, vice-chairman of Hong Kong-based power tools maker, Techtronic Industries Group.
Forbes