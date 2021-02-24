UBC In The News
UBC researcher develops a better compostable coffee pod
Media featured work by Dr. Zac Hudson, a professor and Canada Research Chair in sustainable chemistry, which created a fully compostable coffee pod that disintegrates in just over a month.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, CityNews, News 1130
New tool could point immigrants to spot in Canada where they’re most likely to succeed
Dr. Daniel Hiebert, a professor in UBC’s department of geography, gave comments about a tool that aims to point skilled immigrants toward the community in which they would enjoy the greatest economic success.
The Star
Nursing, health care programs across Lower Mainland continue to see high demand
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s nursing school discussed the increasing demand for nursing and health care programs across the Lower Mainland.
News 1130
With flood infrastructure at 'high risk of failure,' Vancouver seeks upgrades
Dr. Simon Donner, a professor at UBC’s department of geography, and Kees Lokman, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, spoke about preparing for the impacts of climate change.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
New White House regime, new Asia opportunities for Canada
Business in Vancouver spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien about Washington’s increased outreach efforts in Asia and the trade relations between the U.S. and China.
Business in Vancouver
Canada's condo amenity wars
Matthew Soules, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was quoted in an article about the marketing of amenities for condos and how it defines luxury.
Maclean’s
Teachers at school in Surrey, B.C., ask for more COVID-19 safety measures
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in UBC’s department of zoology, commented on the transmissibility of COVID-19 variants.
The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, Vancouver is Awesome, New West Record, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Castanet, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo