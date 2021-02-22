UBC In The News
'Trade as little as possible': UBC research finds frequent stock trading leads to more risk and less reward
CTV featured a new study co-authored by Dr. Xin Zheng, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, that looked at the volatility of stock investor returns.
CTV
The perils of transit development
Craig Jones, a PhD candidate in geography and research coordinator for the Housing Research Collaborative at UBC, discussed his study that showed transit-oriented development can both be a boon and a bane for communities.
CKNW Jill Benett Show
Therapy dogs can help children learn important social skills, researchers say
A new UBCO study explored how children react to social training with therapy dogs. Lead researcher Nicole Harris, who conducted this research while a master’s student in UBCO’s Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program, was quoted.
Moms.com
Delta seeing decline in soil organic matter
Delta Optimist reported that a study shows that organic matter is on the decline in Delta and throughout the Fraser Valley. Dr. Siddhartho Paul, who conducted the study while a graduate student in UBC’s Sustainable Agricultural Landscapes Lab, was mentioned.
Delta Optimist
Why some don't believe a basic income is the best way to reduce poverty on P.E.I.
Dr. David Green, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, discussed the concept of a universal basic income.
CBC
Farmers’ mass protests in India cut deeply across Canada
Dr. Shashidharan Enarth, a UBC adjunct professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, says the guaranteed-price policy for Indian farmers’ crops is “a public good” because it provides some stability to an often-corrupt agricultural system.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Isolation and sanitation during COVID-19 may affect human microbiome, scientists say
Dr. Brett Finlay, a professor in the departments of biochemistry and molecular biology, and microbiology and immunology at UBC, discussed how the extended period of near-global lockdown has changed our microbiomes and could affect human health over the long term.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Winnipeg Free Press, The Star, Tri-City News, Pique, Times Colonist, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo
Some watch B.C.'s COVID-19 briefings 'religiously.' Others have tuned out
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, says regardless of people’s stances, the briefings have become an important symbol of the pandemic in B.C. and it is an anchor for people right now knowing that this is a time when things get released.
CBC
Interior universities receive $150K from province to study COVID challenges unique to their regions
UBCO, along with other B.C. interior universities, has received provincial funding totalling $150,000 to conduct research on how pandemics impact people in B.C.’s interior and north and ways to help them.
CBC
Proposed changes to the Official Languages Act in Canada
Dr. Mark Turin, a professor in UBC’s department of anthropology, gave insight into what the proposed modifications to the Official Languages Act would mean for the cultural landscape in Canada.
CBC On The Coast, CBC Radio West (40:28 mark)
Okanagan artists raise funds for Canadian Mental Health Association
Global mentioned a nationwide survey by UBC and the Canadian Mental Health Association that found many Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated and one in 10 Canadians are having thoughts of suicide since March when the lockdowns began.
Global
Is Canada headed for a 3rd COVID wave?
UBC mathematician and epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Coombs discussed the latest federal modelling data and what it tells us about a possible spring peak.
Global News Morning BC
Health Matters: The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on families
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Evelyn Stewart is co-leading an online survey that aims to understand the toll of the pandemic on family mental health.
Global News Morning BC
Pandemic fatigue
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about COVID-19 fatigue and said the longer the pandemic draws out, the harder it will be for governments to enforce restrictions.
Global Focus BC (8:50 mark), Financial Times
A pandemic career pivot: UBC medical professor becomes COVID-19 safety consultant for Netflix
Dr. Adam Lund, an emergency room physician and a UBC clinical professor in emergency medicine, shared his experience advising Netflix on how to safely produce movies and TV series.
Globe and Mail
COVID-19: B.C. doctors seek to understand crushing fatigue months after recovery
Dr. Alyson Wong, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of medicine, spoke about the possible connection between COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Tomas Yebes always said he didn’t kill his two sons. Nearly four decades later, the courts finally agree
The Globe and Mail mentioned the UBC Innocence Project, a program where students and lawyers reviewed cases of potential wrongful conviction.
Globe and Mail
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights
Dr. Andrea Reid, a Nisga’a Nation member and fisheries scientist, will lead the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC which will support Indigenous communities looking to better manage their fish.
APTN, Terrace Standard