UBC In The News
Sorry, Robinhood traders. Timing the stock market is a loser’s game, new study shows
A new study co-authored by Dr. Xin Zheng, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, looked at the volatility of stock investor returns.
Fortune
Anxiety lurks behind coronavirus pandemic for many under 30
Voice of America highlighted a paper co-written by Judy Wu at UBC’s school of population and public health, on climate anxiety in young people.
Voice of America
Magnets, vacuums and tiny nets: the new fight against microplastics
The Guardian spoke to Dr. Juan José Alava, a marine researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about microplastic removal.
Guardian
Human rights adviser presses Trudeau to call out China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor and HSBC Chair in Asian research at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the parallels between Canada’s residential-school history and the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as “cultural genocide.”
Globe and Mail
Delays turn Canada’s vaccination optimism into anxiety
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about COVID-19 vaccine production and deliveries.
New York Times (subscription), CBC
Why grandparents can’t find vaccines: Scarcity of niche biotech ingredients
The Washington Post featured Acuitas Therapeutics, a biotechnology firm based at UBC that provided its lipid nanoparticle delivery system in the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. UBC professor and Acuitas chairman Dr. Pieter Cullis was quoted.
Washington Post (subscription)
Canada home to health research successes, but needs culture shift: expert
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed how Canada needs greater integration between health care and research.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail
COVID-19: Should variants change B.C. immunization strategy for immunocompromised people?
UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Fawziah Lalji says the COVID-19 variants shouldn’t change B.C.’s immunization strategy, which prioritizes people based on an age-based risk assessment.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: As care home residents get second vaccine doses, study aims to track their antibody levels
Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about his study that aims to find out why the elderly are more likely to get severely ill, be hospitalized and die from COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
25 books by Black Canadian authors to read in 2021
CBC featured Word Problems, the latest poetry collection by Dr. Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC.
CBC
From chicken to cod, B.C. universities look to buy local
David Speight, executive chef and culinary director of the food services at UBC, gave comments about some challenges of sourcing from local food producers for the university.
National Observer
B.C. social justice advocate fought to improve people’s lives
The Globe and Mail paid tribute to Charan Gill, a UBC alumnus and social activist, who died on Feb. 2 after a fight with cancer.
Globe and Mail