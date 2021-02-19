UBC In The News

Sorry, Robinhood traders. Timing the stock market is a loser’s game, new study shows

A new study co-authored by Dr. Xin Zheng, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, looked at the volatility of stock investor returns.
Fortune

Anxiety lurks behind coronavirus pandemic for many under 30 

Voice of America highlighted a paper co-written by Judy Wu at UBC’s school of population and public health, on climate anxiety in young people.
Voice of America

Magnets, vacuums and tiny nets: the new fight against microplastics

The Guardian spoke to Dr. Juan José Alava, a marine researcher from UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about microplastic removal.
Guardian

Human rights adviser presses Trudeau to call out China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide

Dr. Paul Evans, a professor and HSBC Chair in Asian research at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the parallels between Canada’s residential-school history and the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as “cultural genocide.”
Globe and Mail

Delays turn Canada’s vaccination optimism into anxiety

Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about COVID-19 vaccine production and deliveries.
New York Times (subscription), CBC

Why grandparents can’t find vaccines: Scarcity of niche biotech ingredients

The Washington Post featured Acuitas Therapeutics, a biotechnology firm based at UBC that provided its lipid nanoparticle delivery system in the development of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. UBC professor and Acuitas chairman Dr. Pieter Cullis was quoted.
Washington Post (subscription)

Canada home to health research successes, but needs culture shift: expert

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed how Canada needs greater integration between health care and research.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail

COVID-19: Should variants change B.C. immunization strategy for immunocompromised people?

UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Fawziah Lalji says the COVID-19 variants shouldn’t change B.C.’s immunization strategy, which prioritizes people based on an age-based risk assessment.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

COVID-19: As care home residents get second vaccine doses, study aims to track their antibody levels

Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed about his study that aims to find out why the elderly are more likely to get severely ill, be hospitalized and die from COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Why the vaccine’s success rests with us

Dr. Jeffrey Joy, a professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, discussed keeping COVID-19 transmission low and preventing the spread of new variants.
The Tyee via The StarYahoo

25 books by Black Canadian authors to read in 2021

CBC featured Word Problems, the latest poetry collection by Dr. Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC.
CBC

From chicken to cod, B.C. universities look to buy local

David Speight, executive chef and culinary director of the food services at UBC, gave comments about some challenges of sourcing from local food producers for the university.
National Observer

B.C. social justice advocate fought to improve people’s lives

The Globe and Mail paid tribute to Charan Gill, a UBC alumnus and social activist, who died on Feb. 2 after a fight with cancer.
Globe and Mail