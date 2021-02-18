UBC In The News
The 'last mile' of consumer sustainability behavior
Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed her research on sustainable consumption and shared insights on its trends.
GreenBiz
UBCO therapy dogs help kids learn social skills
Kelowna Capital News highlighted a new UBCO study that explored how children react to social training with therapy dogs. Nicole Harris and Dr. John-Tyler Binfet from UBCO’s Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program were quoted.
Kelowna Capital News
Deadly glacier break in Himalayas a warning of hazards in a warmer world, scientists say
Dr. Michele Koppes, a UBC geography professor and glaciologist, says the massive slide that occurred when part of a glacier broke away in northern India should serve as a warning about what can happen to communities living close to glaciers in other parts of the world, including Canada.
CBC
How regenerative agriculture is putting hope in the soil
Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the impact of regenerative agriculture on agricultural production and the mitigation of climate change.
National Observer via The Star, Yahoo
Declaration against arbitrary detention
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the new Canadian-led international declaration denouncing state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political purposes.
OMNI Television
Canada home to health research successes, but needs culture shift: expert
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed how Canada needs greater integration between health care and research.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CTV, National Post, CityNews, News 1130, Winnipeg Free Press, New West Record, Times Colonist, Prince George Matters, MSN
Here are five projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada
The Canadian Press mentioned Dr. Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, in an article highlighting COVID-19-related projects in Canada.
The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Burnaby Now, Times Colonist, Kelowna Now, Prince George Citizen, MSN
Health professionals cautiously optimistic as B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination program begins in earnest
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, was quoted about ramping up health communication to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
CBC
B.C. researchers working to develop breath test for COVID-19
CBC spoke to Dr. Chris Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the challenges in rolling out a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
CBC
B.C. officials detect first Canadian case of new COVID-19 variant sweeping the world
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the severity of the COVID-19 variant and the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Ottawa Sun, Star Phoenix, Sudbury Star
Vulnerable and marginalized most affected by mental health challenges during COVID
Postmedia highlighted a study by UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins that showed people who experience health and social inequities are much more likely to experience mental health consequences of COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Chinese Canadian families recalibrate festival expectations
Dr. Henry Yu, principal at St. John’s College at UBC and professor in the department of history, spoke about how Chinese Canadians have been among the most cautious in dealing with COVID-19.
Business in Vancouver
Scottish university draws ire for dismissing female gender studies lead
Dr. Jonathan Ichikawa, a professor in UBC’s department of philosophy, is among the signatories to an open letter to the University of St. Andrews on the dismissal of the director of its Institute for Gender Studies.
New York Times (subscription)
As Canada’s overdose deaths soar, the safe-supply debate enters a new and urgent phase
The Globe and Mail mentioned a company launched by Dr. Martin Schechter, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that aims to produce an affordable supply of heroin and eliminate the high costs and regulatory barriers associated with importing the drug from Europe.
Globe and Mail (subscription)