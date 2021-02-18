UBC In The News

The 'last mile' of consumer sustainability behavior

Dr. Katherine White, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed her research on sustainable consumption and shared insights on its trends.
UBCO therapy dogs help kids learn social skills

Kelowna Capital News highlighted a new UBCO study that explored how children react to social training with therapy dogs. Nicole Harris and Dr. John-Tyler Binfet from UBCO’s Building Academic Retention Through K-9s program were quoted.
Deadly glacier break in Himalayas a warning of hazards in a warmer world, scientists say

Dr. Michele Koppes, a UBC geography professor and glaciologist, says the massive slide that occurred when part of a glacier broke away in northern India should serve as a warning about what can happen to communities living close to glaciers in other parts of the world, including Canada.
How regenerative agriculture is putting hope in the soil

Dr. Sean Smukler, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, gave comments about the impact of regenerative agriculture on agricultural production and the mitigation of climate change.
Declaration against arbitrary detention

Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the new Canadian-led international declaration denouncing state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political purposes.
Canada home to health research successes, but needs culture shift: expert

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed how Canada needs greater integration between health care and research.
Here are five projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

The Canadian Press mentioned Dr. Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute, in an article highlighting COVID-19-related projects in Canada.
Health professionals cautiously optimistic as B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination program begins in earnest

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, was quoted about ramping up health communication to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
B.C. researchers working to develop breath test for COVID-19

CBC spoke to Dr. Chris Carlsten, head of respiratory medicine at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the challenges in rolling out a rapid COVID-19 breath test.
B.C. officials detect first Canadian case of new COVID-19 variant sweeping the world

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the severity of the COVID-19 variant and the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Vulnerable and marginalized most affected by mental health challenges during COVID

Postmedia highlighted a study by UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins that showed people who experience health and social inequities are much more likely to experience mental health consequences of COVID-19.
Chinese Canadian families recalibrate festival expectations

Dr. Henry Yu, principal at St. John’s College at UBC and professor in the department of history, spoke about how Chinese Canadians have been among the most cautious in dealing with COVID-19.
‘A matter of trust’: The grim reality behind indigenous vaccine fears

UBC nursing professors Dr. Colleen Varcoe and Ranjit Dhari commented on the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the Indigenous community.
Scottish university draws ire for dismissing female gender studies lead

Dr. Jonathan Ichikawa, a professor in UBC’s department of philosophy, is among the signatories to an open letter to the University of St. Andrews on the dismissal of the director of its Institute for Gender Studies.
As Canada’s overdose deaths soar, the safe-supply debate enters a new and urgent phase

The Globe and Mail mentioned a company launched by Dr. Martin Schechter, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, that aims to produce an affordable supply of heroin and eliminate the high costs and regulatory barriers associated with importing the drug from Europe.
