UBC In The News
Why the future is bright for nickel exploration
Media mentioned a research project by Dr. Greg Dipple, a professor at UBC’s department of earth ocean and atmospheric sciences, on carbon mineralization potential in B.C.
BNN Bloomberg, Financial Post
Fuel-switching, building retrofits are potent tools to reduce GHG emissions
UBC’s Elements Lab ran simulations to see how different urban planning strategies, technology upgrades and the transition from fossil fuels to electricity in buildings can change greenhouse gas emissions in three neighbourhoods. Project lead Ronald Kellett, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof
Black Press Media spoke to Dr. Michael Law, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about his study that looked at how Quebec doctors left the public health care system following two policy changes.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day
UBCO researchers Dr. Hadi Mohammadi, Dr. Rob Shave, Dr. Adam Ford, Siobhan Darlington, Chloe Wright and Dr. Marie Loughlin shared their knowledge of the heart, in both its physical and emotional forms.
Kelowna Capital News
'Let's go learn': Not for Canada to tell China it's wrong, N.S. premier Stephen McNeil says
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Nova Scotia premier’s China engagement strategy.
National Post
Why one UBC prof sees home economics as a climate solution
Dr. Kerry Renwick, a professor in UBC’s department of curriculum and pedagogy, says home economics, with its focus on teaching about food, offers an entry point to educate people about food systems and help them make more sustainable decisions.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star, Yahoo
Political gesture or real change? B.C.'s anti-racism effort faces tough questions
Dr. Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, says B.C. should look to Ontario’s lead in collecting race-based data. B.C. should also work with BIPOC community members to determine how that data will be used.
The Tyee
America is ignoring the coronavirus variants at its own peril
Mother Jones spoke to Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, to better understand exactly what we’re up against with the new COVID-19 variants.
Mother Jones
Tips to making a highly effective COVID mask at home
Health Day highlighted a study by Dr. Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, and Dr. Jane Wang, a clinical instructor in the faculty of medicine, that looked at the effectiveness of different types of masks.
Health Day via U.S. News & World Report
Canada's vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, says the new variants are why we need a global vaccine response, not one in which rich countries hoard vaccines while poorer countries have to wait.
The Canadian Press via National Post, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Times Colonist, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, Kelowna Now, Prince George Matters, MSN
Moderna study suggests half doses offer strong immune response, but experts caution against changing approach
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, gave comments about the immunity duration of the COVID-19 vaccine and adopting a dosing strategy.
CBC
Top B.C. researchers to study effects of COVID-19 on the elderly
Global spoke to Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, about his study that will look into why COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for older adults.
Global
How important is timing with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's a UBC researcher's answer
Dr. Manish Sadarangani, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, discussed getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and why some people are harder to vaccinate.
CTV
B.C. officials detect first Canadian case of new COVID-19 variant sweeping the world
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about the severity of the COVID-19 variant and the effectiveness of the vaccine.
National Post
With COVID vaccine supplies under strain, what if we could mix and match?
Dr. Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, was quoted about mixing vaccines to get the pandemic under control.
The Star
Frustration grows as B.C vaccination rate falls way behind Washington state's
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the COVID-19 vaccine supply.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Daily Hive
COVID-19 innovations hold lessons for national policy
UBC president and vice-chancellor Prof. Santa Ono and Dr. Gail Murphy, UBC vice-president, research and innovation, discussed how Canadian researchers and companies are making vital contributions to address COVID-19, and what they can teach us about shaping a globally competitive national innovation ecosystem.
Hill Times (subscription)
Campaign calls for more Black stem cell donors in order to save lives
CBC featured the Stem Cell Club, which was founded at UBC and has been running focus groups to find out more about why Black Canadians are under-represented on the stem cell donor sheet.
CBC
UBC Okanagan students celebrate Black History Month with online events
UBCO’s African Caribbean Student Club has taken its Black History Month celebration online. Club president Jane Udochi was interviewed.
Global
This Mohawk woman has been fighting the feds to get her status for 20 years
CTV mentioned resources from UBC’s department of First Nations and Indigenous studies pertaining to the Indian Act.
CTV
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights
Dr. Andrea Reid, a Nisga’a Nation member and fisheries scientist, will lead the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC. The centre will support Indigenous communities looking to use western and Indigenous knowledge to better manage and bring back their fish.
IndigiNews, Revelator, National Observer via The Tyee