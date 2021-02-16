UBC In The News
Canada eases immigration from Hong Kong
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, says Canada’s new measures to ease immigration rules for Hong Kongers would allow an increase of energetic, young, well-trained professionals for our labour market and revitalize Hong Kong and Asian communities in Canada.
A pandemic love holiday; UBCO professor offers advice for Valentine’s Day
Dr. Jessica Lougheed, a professor of psychology at UBCO, shared some advice on stress reduction and relationship maintenance.
How you're doing: the pandemic's impact on mental health
WBUR’s On Point featured an interview with UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about the psychology of pandemics.
B.C.'s new period of COVID uncertainty could be the last, or could be the worst
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics and an infectious disease modeling expert, was quoted about keeping cases of COVID-19 under control.
Why it might be best to avoid painkillers as a precaution before your COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, gave comments about how taking some common painkillers may have a blunting effect on a person’s immune system if taken around the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine.
Real estate expert Tsur Somerville on what's fuelling changes in Canada's housing market
Dr. Tsur Somerville, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the changes in the rental market as a result of the pandemic.
UBC expert addresses concerns about contracting COVID-19 between vaccine doses
Dr. Manish Sadarangani, a professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics and director of the Vaccine Evaluation Center at BC Children’s Hospital, discussed getting the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and why some people are harder to vaccinate.
Why does COVID-19 kill so many seniors in long-term care?
Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed his study that will examine why COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on long-term care and how long vaccines will protect seniors into the future.
Colombia has shown the world how refugees should be treated – with generosity, decency and grace
UBC anthropology professor Dr. Wade Davis wrote about how Colombia responded to the Venezuela refugee crisis with generosity, decency and grace.
Globe and Mail
UBCO professor up for international forestry award
Dr. Kevin Golovin, a professor of engineering at UBCO has been named a Canadian finalist for an international forestry innovation award.
Head winemaker of Nyetimber talks cuvee, awards and pairings
Forbes spoke to Cherie Spriggs, a UBC alumna and head winemaker at Nyetimber, about her journey in the wine industry.
