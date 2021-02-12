UBC In The News
Masks can be detrimental to babies' speech and language development
Scientific American mentioned a study by Dr. Janet Werker, a university Killam professor in UBC’s department of psychology, that looked at lip-reading and visible speech cues in infancy.
Scientific American
Mini nuclear reactors offer promise of cheaper, clean power
Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed the costs and safety of small modular reactors.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
BioNTech, Moderna shore up supplies of key COVID-19 vaccine ingredients
UBC professor and lipid nanoparticles researcher Dr. Pieter Cullis gave comments about the amount of lipids required for COVID-19 vaccine production.
Reuters via Daily Mail, Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (Malaysia), Global, Financial Post
The case against a COVID-19 vaccine passport
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon commented on digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates and how they can raise issues of equity and fairness in who has access.
CBC
UBC pilot project offers 'rapid COVID-19 screening tests' for students
UBC is offering rapid COVID-19 screening tests to all students and staff who live and work in first-year residence at UBC.
Vancouver is Awesome
Why does COVID-19 kill so many seniors in long-term care?
Dr. Marc Romney, a clinical professor in UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed his study that will examine how elderly immune systems respond to COVID-19 infection.
Tri-City News via Business in Vancouver, Pique, Prince George Matters
Online survey of COVID-19 mental health seeks participants
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Evelyn Stewart is co-leading an online survey that aims to understand how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of children, youth, adults and parents.
Prince George Matters, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News