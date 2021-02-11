UBC In The News
How Nova Scotia coastal communities are planning for climate change
CBC interviewed David Righter, a UBC master’s student at the Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability, about his master’s thesis that examined the climate change action plans submitted by 35 coastal municipalities in Nova Scotia.
CBC via Yahoo
B.C. says ‘mental well-being’ is taught in schools. Students don’t see it
The Tyee featured Agenda Gap, a mental health policy intervention research program run through UBC in partnership with the Richmond school board, the province and others. UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins was quoted.
The Tyee
For Hong Kongers, Canada is beaten path out of China’s grip
Dr. Miu Chung Yan, a professor at the school of social work, was quoted about how Hong Kongers returning to Canada were often giving up better-paying jobs at home but had long known they would return for their children’s education or for retirement.
Reuters via U.S. News & World Report, Japan Times, National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Yahoo
Vancouverites rejoice at the first signs of spring, early cherry blossoms
Dr. Sean Michaletz, a professor in UBC’s department of botany and a researcher at the Biodiversity Research Centre, says despite the cold weather there will still be plenty of blossoms to photograph in the spring.
Vancouver is Awesome via Castanet
'Coronaphobia': Doctors coin term for anxiety linked to the pandemic
Dr. Shimi Kang, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, says any stress can turn into a phobia and it isn’t surprising that people are demonstrating phobic-like behaviours during the pandemic.
CTV
Stories of the skies shared in downtown Kelowna art installation
Global featured Celestial Bodies, an art installation produced as a partnership between UBCO and the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan, and quoted UBCO professors Dr. Miles Thorogood, Dr. Aleksandra Dulic and dean of faculty of creative and critical studies Dr. Bryce Traister.
Global
Five things to know about A Future for Memory: Art and Life After the Great East Japan Earthquake exhibit at the MOA
Dr. Fuyubi Nakamura, a curator for Asia at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology, was interviewed about a new exhibition that looks at Japan’s 2011 recovery from a major earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome