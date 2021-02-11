UBC experts on overdose deaths in B.C.

Feb 11, 2021

B.C.’s Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe announced today that 2020 was the deadliest year on record for illicit drug overdoses in this province.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Danya Fast
Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use Assistant
Professor, UBC department of medicine

  • Substance use among young people

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Cheyenne Johnson
Interim Executive Director, BC Centre on Substance Use
Adjunct Professor, UBC School of Nursing

  • Evidence-based clinical guidelines and practice support tools related to substance use

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Dr. Thomas Kerr
Senior Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Professor, UBC department of medicine

  • Illicit drug use, peer-driven interventions, needle exchanges, and supervised injecting

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Dr. Lindsey Richardson
Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use
Associate Professor, UBC department of sociology

  • Income assistance cheque day and socio-economic concerns related to substance use

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

