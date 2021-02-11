Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on overdose deaths in B.C. Media Advisories

B.C.’s Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe announced today that 2020 was the deadliest year on record for illicit drug overdoses in this province.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Danya Fast

Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use Assistant

Professor, UBC department of medicine

Substance use among young people

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Cheyenne Johnson

Interim Executive Director, BC Centre on Substance Use

Adjunct Professor, UBC School of Nursing

Evidence-based clinical guidelines and practice support tools related to substance use

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Dr. Thomas Kerr

Senior Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Professor, UBC department of medicine

Illicit drug use, peer-driven interventions, needle exchanges, and supervised injecting

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests

Dr. Lindsey Richardson

Research Scientist, BC Centre on Substance Use

Associate Professor, UBC department of sociology

Income assistance cheque day and socio-economic concerns related to substance use

*Please contact Kevin Hollett at 778-918-1537 for interview requests