UBC In The News
UBC Okanagan researchers develop ‘next generation’ prosthetic heart valve
UBCO researchers have engineered a new and improved mechanical heart value. Dr. Hadi Mohamaddi, a professor at UBCO’s school of engineering, and PhD candidate Dylan Good were quoted.
Global
Up to a million people fleeing Hong Kong might suit China just fine
Dr. David Ley, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of geography, says Beijing’s efforts to limit citizens from having two passports will end the trans-Pacific lifestyles enjoyed by previous generations of migrants and help China tighten its grip on the city.
Bloomberg Businessweek
Statistics Canada wants you to help improve its reporting on LGBTQ people
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, director of UBC’s school of nursing, discussed definitions of gender identity and expression and why it’s important to collect information to find out what group is experiencing inequities.
CTV
High school students say education during pandemic taking mental health toll
Dr. Sarah Dow-Fleisner, a UBCO professor in the school of social work, spoke about how high school students are particularly affected by pandemic-related changes, and ways to support them.
CBC
UBC pilot project offering rapid tests to screen students in residence for COVID-19
UBC is offering rapid COVID-19 screening tests to all students and staff who live and work in first-year residence at UBC. Rae Ann Aldridge, executive director of safety and risk services at UBC, was quoted.
Globe and Mail
Two studies to determine the impact of COVID-19 vaccines in residents of long-term care facilities in B.C. and Alberta
Professors Dr. Mel Krajden and Dr. Marc Romney in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine are conducting a study on how elderly people’s immune systems respond to COVID-19 vaccines.
Financial Post
How is your mental health?
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Evelyn Stewart is leading an online survey that aims to understand the long-term health impacts of COVID-19 on children and their families.
Castanet
How to be a mindful anti-racist
Dr. Karen Ragoonaden, a professor of teaching at UBCO’s shool of education, wrote about how it takes time, effort and commitment to be mindful personally and professionally.
The Conversation
Best universities for law degrees in Canada
Times Higher Education featured the Peter A. Allard School of Law in an article about the best universities for law degrees in Canada.
Times Higher Education
Apple apologizes after mistakenly removing B.C. student’s Indigenous language app
Global reported on the accidental removal by Apple of a free Indigenous language app developed by first-year UBC student Brendan Eshom.
Global