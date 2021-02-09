UBC In The News
What is mommy brain and how to overcome this problem
Times of India mentioned a UBC psychology study that found motherhood has a permanent impact on cognitive function. It can trigger brain growth and changes in the area responsible for social cognition or empathy.
Times of India
Women denied leadership
A new UBC study found that despite receiving better grades in high school, women on average have the same leadership prospects as men who did worse in high school. Study author Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was quoted.
Vancouver is Awesome via Castanet
B.C. RCMP seek to quash fast-spreading abduction rumours on social media
Dr. Alfred Hermida, a professor at UBC’s school of journalism, and UBCO psychology professor Dr. Michael Woodworth gave comments about unproven stories and false information on social media.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Condo prices in border-lockdown limbo in Vancouver, Toronto
Dr. Douglas Harris, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about “condofication” in Metro Vancouver.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
‘Coronaphobia’: COVID anxiety has a name. Here’s how to cope.
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor was interviewed about the psychological implications of COVID-19.
Washington Post (subscription), Texas Public Radio
Survey to explore pandemic's long-term effects on mental health of B.C. children, parents
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Evelyn Stewart is leading an online survey that aims to understand the long-term health impacts of COVID-19 on children and their families.
News 1130, CTV, Indo-Canadian Voice
Baby wipes, cotton among best materials for COVID-19 face masks: UBC study
Media highlighted a UBC study that looked at the effectiveness of different types of mask fabrics. Study author Dr. Steven Rogak, a professor of mechanical engineering, was interviewed.
News 1130, Vancouver is Awesome via Castanet
Mothers who earned straight As in high school manage the same number of employees as fathers who got failing grades
Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, co-wrote about her study that looked at the leadership gap between men and women across GPA levels.
The Conversation
Meet the Indigenous scientist charting the future of fisheries — one salmon at a time
Dr. Andrea Reid, a Nisga’a Nation member and fisheries scientist, will lead the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC that will support Indigenous communities looking to use western and Indigenous knowledge to better manage and bring back their fish.
National Observer via The Star, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo