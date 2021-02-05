UBC In The News

How leaders can navigate politicized conversations and inspire collaboration

Forbes mentioned a paper co-authored by UBC psychology professor Dr. Frances Chen that examined conversational willingness to engage with opposing views.
Forbes

Women with straight As, men who flunk could have similar leadership prospects: study

A new UBC study found the relationship between good grades in high school and future leadership responsibilities in the workplace is stronger for men than it is for women. Study author Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was interviewed.
CTVGlobal News Morning BC, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Cacophony of human noise is hurting all marine life, scientists warn

Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about underwater noise that marine mammals are exposed to.
Guardian

Travel and the art of anticipation

The New York Times interviewed UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn about travel and the art of anticipation in light of the pandemic.
New York Times (subscription)

Kids and masks: The newest info on double masking, disposable vs cloth and more

Media highlighted a study by Dr. Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, and Dr. Jane Wang, a clinical instructor in the faculty of medicine, that looked at the effectiveness of different types of masks.
Best Life via YahooMSN, and Today’s Parent via MSN

‘Pandemic burnout’ on rise as latest COVID lockdowns take toll

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about COVID-19 fatigue and the need for more specific guidance from their health officials.
Guardian, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

B.C. company launches Canada's first single-use mask recycling program

A B.C.-based company recently launched Canada’s first single-use mask and respirator end-to-end recycling program in partnership with UBC and McMaster University.
Daily Hive

Prof. Handel Kashope Wright: To celebrate Black History Month in B.C., we must connect the past with the present

Dr. Handel Kashope Wright, a senior adviser to the president on anti-racism and inclusive excellence at UBC, wrote about his challenges of being Black in Canada and the importance of addressing anti-Black racism and understanding the history that has led to it being hard to be Black in B.C. today.
Georgia Straight

Trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how parents can get through challenging moments

Dr. Joanna Cheek, a UBC clinical professor in the faculty of medicine, discussed ways for parents to be emotionally and mentally present with their children during COVID-19.
The Conversation via National Post

A Canadian academic podcast network is reimagining the sound of scholarship

Amplify, a newly launched scholarly podcast network, is working with Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a UBC professor of critical Indigenous studies and English, to bring peer-reviewed podcasts to the public.
University Affairs

Centre for Indigenous Fisheries launches at UBC

Dr. Andrea Reid, a Nisga’a Nation member and fisheries scientist, will lead the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC to build a better understanding of fishery management using the two perspectives offered through modern science and Indigenous knowledge.
Vancouver is Awesome

UBC student creates subway-style map of Toronto's urban trails

UBC graduate student Matthew Colenbrander was interviewed about his subway-style map of the Toronto’s Don Valley trail network.
Daily Hive

Be your own boss: career as a mortgage broker offers possibility of flexible schedule

Georgia Straight mentioned a mortgage-brokerage course offered by the UBC Sauder School of Business in an article about starting a career as a mortgage broker.
Georgia Straight