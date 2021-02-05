UBC In The News
How leaders can navigate politicized conversations and inspire collaboration
Forbes mentioned a paper co-authored by UBC psychology professor Dr. Frances Chen that examined conversational willingness to engage with opposing views.
Forbes
Women with straight As, men who flunk could have similar leadership prospects: study
A new UBC study found the relationship between good grades in high school and future leadership responsibilities in the workplace is stronger for men than it is for women. Study author Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was interviewed.
CTV, Global News Morning BC, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
Cacophony of human noise is hurting all marine life, scientists warn
Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, gave comments about underwater noise that marine mammals are exposed to.
Guardian
Travel and the art of anticipation
The New York Times interviewed UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn about travel and the art of anticipation in light of the pandemic.
New York Times (subscription)
Kids and masks: The newest info on double masking, disposable vs cloth and more
Media highlighted a study by Dr. Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, and Dr. Jane Wang, a clinical instructor in the faculty of medicine, that looked at the effectiveness of different types of masks.
Best Life via Yahoo, MSN, and Today’s Parent via MSN
‘Pandemic burnout’ on rise as latest COVID lockdowns take toll
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about COVID-19 fatigue and the need for more specific guidance from their health officials.
Guardian, Black Press Media via Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Chilliwack Progress, Victoria News, Kelowna Capital News
B.C. company launches Canada's first single-use mask recycling program
A B.C.-based company recently launched Canada’s first single-use mask and respirator end-to-end recycling program in partnership with UBC and McMaster University.
Daily Hive
Prof. Handel Kashope Wright: To celebrate Black History Month in B.C., we must connect the past with the present
Dr. Handel Kashope Wright, a senior adviser to the president on anti-racism and inclusive excellence at UBC, wrote about his challenges of being Black in Canada and the importance of addressing anti-Black racism and understanding the history that has led to it being hard to be Black in B.C. today.
Georgia Straight
Trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how parents can get through challenging moments
Dr. Joanna Cheek, a UBC clinical professor in the faculty of medicine, discussed ways for parents to be emotionally and mentally present with their children during COVID-19.
The Conversation via National Post
A Canadian academic podcast network is reimagining the sound of scholarship
Amplify, a newly launched scholarly podcast network, is working with Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a UBC professor of critical Indigenous studies and English, to bring peer-reviewed podcasts to the public.
University Affairs
Centre for Indigenous Fisheries launches at UBC
Dr. Andrea Reid, a Nisga’a Nation member and fisheries scientist, will lead the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries at UBC to build a better understanding of fishery management using the two perspectives offered through modern science and Indigenous knowledge.
Vancouver is Awesome
UBC student creates subway-style map of Toronto's urban trails
UBC graduate student Matthew Colenbrander was interviewed about his subway-style map of the Toronto’s Don Valley trail network.
Daily Hive
Be your own boss: career as a mortgage broker offers possibility of flexible schedule
Georgia Straight mentioned a mortgage-brokerage course offered by the UBC Sauder School of Business in an article about starting a career as a mortgage broker.
Georgia Straight