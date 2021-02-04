UBC In The News
Lethbridge College researchers working on homegrown solution to potential antibiotics crisis
UBC is collaborating with researchers from the University of Lethbridge to see if plants native to Alberta can offer a solution to a looming international antibiotics crisis.
Global
UBC study finds women with straight As in high school have same chances at leadership roles as men with failing grades
A new UBC study found the relationship between good grades in high school and future leadership responsibilities in the workplace is stronger for men than it is for women. Study author Dr. Yue Qian, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, was quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
How are maritime boundaries determined?
Dr. Michael Byers, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about unsettled maritime boundaries and said land-border conflicts rise to the top of the geopolitical agenda but conflicts at sea are not as significant.
Economist (subscription)
Judge awards Kelowna man $100K in wrongful dismissal case
Dr. Bethany Hastie, a UBC professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on a wrongful dismissal case and spoke about the need for the Employment Standards Act to be amended.
InfoTel News
We may never eliminate COVID-19. But we can learn to live with it
TIME interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor about coexisting with COVID-19.
TIME
Canada's deliveries from COVAX join growing list of COVID-19 vaccine confusion
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon says equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical. She added that the government is under so much pressure at home to beef up vaccine supplies that turning down any potential doses isn’t really an option.
The Canadian Press via CP24, CTV, The Star, CityNews, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier, Prince George Matters, Yahoo, MSN
Neighbourhood noises getting on your nerves? Sound pollution is the latest pandemic pain
Dr. Hugh Davies, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about how the heightened stress during the pandemic could aggravate our reaction to noise.
The Star
Antiracism and health awareness campaign
UBC medicine professors Dr. Eric Yoshida, Dr. Alison Harris, Dr. JJ Sidhu, Dr. Michael Luong and Dr. Hui-Min Yang are part of a new health awareness campaign to encourage social inclusion and mask-wearing.
Georgia Straight
How B.C. could get to COVID zero
Dr. David Clough, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed protecting the borders by implementing travel restrictions and providing economic support for businesses and workers if tougher measures are needed.
The Tyee
UBC medicine professor working with Netflix on COVID-19 safety plans
Dr. Adam Lund, an emergency room physician and clinical professor UBC’s department of emergency medicine, was interviewed about working with Netflix on COVID-19 safety plans and what that experience is like.
Spice Radio