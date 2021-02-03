UBC In The News
'Magic mushrooms' for eating disorders? Drug company running trials at B.C. university
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. C. Laird Birmingham will work with a Vancouver-based psychedelic drug development company to investigate whether “magic mushrooms” could be used to treat eating disorders.
CTV, Castanet
Development in wildlife corridor in Canmore back for debate at council
Dr. Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, gave comments about the development in an important wildlife corridor in an Alberta mountain community.
The Canadian Press via CBC
1 killed, 2 injured in mud rush at Kamloops mine
Erik Eberhardt, a professor of geological sciences at UBC, says a mud rush can happen quickly and can be hard to predict and manage.
CBC
Navalny to serve 2.8 years in Russian prison, drawing international condemnation
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, commented on corruption in the Russian government and that Russian officials want to prevent anyone likely to organize opposition protests from doing so in an organized manner.
Global
Spooked by COVID-19, B.C. government invests in food processing, supply chain
Dr. Hannah Wittman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, said free trade deals like NAFTA have consistently made it more difficult for smaller, regional food processing facilities to compete with imported foods.
National Observer (subscription)
Workplace harassment goes virtual
UBC professor of sociology Dr. Jennifer Berdahl was quoted about how sexual harassment is about controlling, humiliating, derogating and dominating somebody based on sex and gender, and that it can take a lot of different forms.
Walrus
In Vancouver? Look way up. You might catch a glimpse of Canadian Olympian Emily Overholt, out for a swim in the sky.
Matthew Soules, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, gave comments about a slow shift in the trend of condominium projects where condo towers are taking more high-profile roles in generating the architectural character of a city as a whole.
Maclean’s
What is double-masking? Here’s how it can keep you safer from the coronavirus.
Dr. Rosie Redfield, a microbiologist and professor in UBC’s department of zoology, spoke about ways to check for mask leaks.
Buzzfeed
Vaccine delays
Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was interviewed about COVID-19 vaccine delivery delays.
CBC National (11:20 mark)
A new study that aims to evaluate the COVID-19 risk factors faced by paramedics
Dr. Brian Grunau, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, discussed his upcoming study on COVID-19 impact on paramedics in B.C.
CBC Early Edition, Global News Hour at 6, CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Should we all be wearing two masks? What experts say about the latest COVID-19 debate
Dr. Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, commented on double-masking and said the biggest problem is not the need to improve masks, but to get people who are not wearing a mask at all to wear one.
National Post via Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, The Province, North Bay Nugget, MSN
Trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s how parents can get through challenging moments
Dr. Joanna Cheek, a UBC clinical professor in the faculty of medicine, discussed ways for parents to be emotionally and mentally present with their children during COVID-19.
The Conversation
New targets to protect biodiversity must include farmers and agriculture
Dr. Terry Sunderland, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, co-wrote about the importance of recognizing the potential of managing agricultural landscapes for biodiversity.
The Conversation
UBC Okanagan offers children free mental health services online
UBCO’s Social Work Mental Health Clinic is offering virtual counselling and mental health services to support children and youth during COVID-19.
Global
UBC planning $315 million facility expansion of medical research and nursing schools
Daily Hive reported on UBC’s plan to expand new health sciences facilities on the Point Grey campus.
Daily Hive
Pritchard wins UBCO’s first alumni builder award
UBC alumnus Colin Pritchard is receiving the first UBC Alumni Builder Award in the Okanagan.
Daily Courier