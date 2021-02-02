UBC In The News
Less money, more danger: how the pandemic changed sex work
The Tyee mentioned a recent study co-conducted by UBC’s Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity that found one-third of sex workers do not report crimes to the police due to a fear of repercussions from police for themselves, their coworkers and managers.
The Tyee via The Star, Postmedia via Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist
Development in wildlife corridor in mountain town of Canmore, Alta., back for debate
Dr. Adam Ford, a professor in UBCO’s department of biology, commented on the development in an important wildlife corridor in an Alberta mountain community.
The Canadian Press via Global, The Star, CityNews, News 1130, Times Colonist, Prince George Matters, Prince George Citizen, MSN
How getting your kids to do chores does so much more than keeping the house clean
Dr. Jennifer Vadeboncoeur, a UBC professor of educational and counselling psychology and special education, says participating in family practices provides a sense of belonging and a sense of control, and provides children with opportunities for the development of agency and creativity.
CBC, CHEK News
Argument for TMX 'even stronger' after KXL permit revoked: minister of natural resources
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about how Trans Mountain has become more crucial to Canadian energy with Keystone XL’s prospects looking grim.
CTV
Racism at root of Indigenous knowledge being ignored in academia says UBC professor
Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, a professor of Indigenous studies at UBCO, discussed systemic racism in science in a conversation on Indigenous knowledge in academia.
APTN
Your COVID-19 questions answered: Will Canada see more variants? Is the seasonal flu spreading?
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, answered questions about COVID-19 vaccines and variants.
CBC Cross Country Checkup
Pandemic spurs scientists to look closer at an experimental treatment for severe depression
Dr. Fidel Vila-Rodriguez, a professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, discussed the need for alternative therapies to treat depression.
CTV
The urgent need for widespread rapid testing
Dr. Marc Levine, a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, and Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, are among the signatories to an open letter arguing for the adoption of widespread rapid testing in Canada.
National Post
How can we better protect paramedics from COVID-19? Researchers aim to find out
Dr. Brian Grunau, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine will lead a study to investigate workplace factors that may increase exposure to COVID-19 infection.
Financial Post, Yahoo
COVID-19: Do as I say, not as I do when it comes to following regulations, survey shows
Dr. Azim Shariff, a professor of social psychology at UBC, commented on recent survey results on COVID-19 rule-breaking.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Why anthropology matters
Dr. Wade Davis, a professor of anthropology and B.C. Leadership Chair in cultures and ecosystems at risk at UBC, says anthropology is the antidote to nativism, the enemy of hate, a vaccine of understanding, tolerance and compassion that silences the rhetoric of demagogues.
Scientific American
Four years and 30,573 lies later, can we ever find our way back to the truth?
Dr. Joanna Cheek, a UBC clinical professor in the faculty of medicine, discussed the need to address valid sources of discontent and alienation creating the threat, uncertainty, fear and anger motivating people to adopt untruths.
The Star