Guaranteed basic income in B.C. not the best way to a more just society, expert panel finds
Media highlighted a report co-authored by Dr. David Green, professor at the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, on the basic income in B.C. and ways to make life better for British Columbians.
Melting ice and glaciers could lead to water crisis, study finds
CBC National mentioned research by Sam Anderson, a PhD candidate in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, on the impact of melting glaciers on river systems in Alberta.
To stop gender discrimination at work, Canada has all the laws it needs
Dr. Elizabeth Hirsh, a professor in UBC’s department of sociology, spoke about her primary area of study that looks at whether organizations that have been charged with violating workplace discrimination laws make positive changes afterward.
Climates change faster in a warmer and wetter world
Research led by Colin Mahony, a PhD student at UBC’s faculty of forestry, found that wetter summers can intensify departures from natural variability in a warming climate.
How a massive ‘dumb money’ movement sent GameStop’s stock price soaring and cost Wall Street millions
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted about getting swept up by investment trends.
Clash of powers; U.S.-China rivalry in global trade governance
Kristen Hopewell, Canada Research Chair in global affairs at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was interviewed about China’s rise in international trade and the battle for supremacy between the U.S. and China.
From double-masking to medical-grade masks, is it time to ramp up protection?
Dr. Jane Wang, a clinical instructor in the faculty of medicine, and Dr. Steven Rogak, a UBC professor of mechanical engineering, gave comments about double-masking.
B.C. marks one-year anniversary of first confirmed case of COVID-19
UBC zoology professor Dr. Sarah Otto and UBC clinical professors Dr. Melissa Lem and Dr. Rhonda Low shared their reflections on the one year anniversary of B.C.’s first case of COVID-19.
Why new COVID-19 variants are on the rise and spreading around the world
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed the evolution of COVID-19 variants.
