Stock market

UBC experts on the GameStop stock surge

Media Advisories

Jan 28, 2021    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the social media-driven trading frenzy.

Dr. Cristie Ford
Professor, Allard School of Law
Email: ford@allard.ubc.ca

  • Short selling, market manipulation, why trading halts were necessary, how this is a novel kind of “pump and dump”

Dr. Xin Zheng
Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: xin.zheng@sauder.ubc.ca
Cell: 236-997-6868

  • Stock markets, trading, securities regulation, securities litigation, financial fraud

*Available for phone interviews between 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Please email for other availabilities.

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca