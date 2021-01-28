Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on the GameStop stock surge Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various topics related to the social media-driven trading frenzy.

Dr. Cristie Ford

Professor, Allard School of Law

Email: ford@allard.ubc.ca

Short selling, market manipulation, why trading halts were necessary, how this is a novel kind of “pump and dump”

Dr. Xin Zheng

Assistant Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: xin.zheng@sauder.ubc.ca

Cell: 236-997-6868

Stock markets, trading, securities regulation, securities litigation, financial fraud

*Available for phone interviews between 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Please email for other availabilities.