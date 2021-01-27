UBC In The News
Federal, provincial officials to discuss ways to counter anti-Indigenous racism in health care
CBC highlighted recent research by Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, that found evidence of widespread stereotyping, racism and profiling of Indigenous people in a review of the B.C. health care system.
CBC via MSN
30 per cent of sex workers don’t call 911 because of fear of police: study
Global featured a new study co-conducted by UBC’s Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity that shows almost one-third of sex workers do not report crimes to the police due to a fear of police.
Global
Here’s how students are hooking up during the pandemic
Flare mentioned a UBC medicine study that found stress commonly leads to low sexual desire.
Flare
How Biden may influence Canada’s relationship with China
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, discussed how new U.S. President Joe Biden may affect Canada’s diplomatic dynamics with China.
CBC On The Coast
Saskatchewan woman left shaken after arrest by RCMP
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, was quoted about racism against Indigenous people in the health care system.
Globe and Mail (subscription) via The Star
Inside Frank Plummer’s brain
Dr. Judy Illes, a UBC professor of neurology and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics, gave comments about neuroethics and neuromodulation.
Maclean’s
BlackBerry, GameStop shares are surging — but don't let FOMO take over, experts say
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says while it’s possible to make money picking individual stocks, the odds make it more like gambling than an investing strategy.
Pique
Spreading Manitoba's vaccine beyond supersites could get doses into arms faster, experts say
Dr. Mahesh Nagarajan, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
CBC
Analysts see hope in Biden executive order for B.C.-Washington trade and connections
Dr. Kristen Hopewell, a professor and Canada Research Chair in global affairs at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and executive orders are encouraging signs from Canada’s economic perspective.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19: Fear mounts of coronavirus variant spread in B.C.
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The emotional tax of essential work
Dr. Michael Daniels, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed how emotionally taxing customer-service jobs are and the impact of COVID-19 on employee stress.
Walrus
Drones will deliver medical supplies to remote First Nations during COVID-19 pandemic
UBC’s faculty of medicine received a $750,000 grant to use drone technology to deliver health care supplies to remote First Nations communities during the pandemic.
IndigiNews
New ranking system: Swarthmore, Amherst top the 50 best liberal arts colleges
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono commented on college rankings.
Forbes
Cognit.ca: a one-stop shop to bring researchers and industry partners together
UBC president and vice-chancellor Santa Ono was involved in developing an online portal that facilitates searching for ongoing research projects and contacting the researchers involved.
University Affairs