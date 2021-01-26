UBC In The News

Sun-loving bacteria may be accelerating glacial melting

Dr. Kyra A. St. Pierre, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on a study that showed cyanobacteria cause sediments on glaciers to clump, thus absorbing more sunlight. She said it gives scientists a better understanding of how glacial melting fits into the larger picture of climate change.
Wired

Canadian First Nation deploys ROV in push for stronger marine protection

Andrea Reid, a citizen of the Nisga’a Nation and a professor of Indigenous fisheries at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, says we’re seeing a movement toward real Indigenous leadership in research, and toward creating the space for it and recognizing it as essential.
Mongabay

Vancouver seaplane company to resume test flights with electric commercial airplane

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the use of battery technology for electric commercial aircraft.
CBCYahoo

'Human-centred' approach needed to ensure all Canadians have access to justice: lawyer

Shannon Salter, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about increasing access to the Canadian justice system.
CBC

Indigenous knowledge systems often overlooked in academia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, a professor of Indigenous studies at UBCO, discussed systemic racism in science in a conversation on Indigenous knowledge in academia.
Discourse via The Star

Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

Dr. Erica Frank, Canada Research Chair and professor at the UBC’s school of population and public health, says not paying enough attention to the reduction of chronic-disease risk has greatly increased the cohort of susceptible people to COVID-19. She added that there is a need to spend money on public health systems and on social determinants of health to decrease sickness and death.
The Canadian Press via CTVGlobalNational PostMontreal GazetteThe StarCityNewsNews 1130Burnaby NowNew West RecordTimes ColonistCastanetPrince George CitizenPrince Geoge MattersMSN

Travel concerns pressing as more transmissible COVID variants emerge: experts

Dr. Don Sin, a respirologist and UBC professor who is co-leading a rapid COVID test pilot project at YVR, discussed how rapid testing could offer a measure of insurance in picking up positive cases, in addition to the PCR test.
The Canadian Press via The StarWinnipeg Free PressInfoTel NewsYahooMSN

Lack of transparency about Manitoba's vaccine eligibility plan erodes public trust: health experts

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, spoke about the importance of transparency on the COVID-19 vaccine in building trust.
CBC

Critics demand release of long-delayed care-home COVID report

Media stories about a government-ordered review of long-term care homes mentioned a UBC study, which found that effective leadership and safety practices kept COVID-19 at bay at a B.C. care facility.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverNew West RecordTri-City NewsTimes Colonist

A plan of last resort: Choosing who lives and dies if ICUs turn into virus war zones

Dr. Judy Illes, a professor of neurology at UBC, said using random selection in critical care rationing is better than forcing a human to choose, as the latter approach can traumatize the people who have to administer those decisions. The article also mentioned UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron.
Postmedia via Ottawa CitizenMontreal GazetteStar PhoenixRegina Leader-PostCalgary HeraldSaltWire

COVID-19: Moderna believes its vaccine OK against mutant strain, but plans on booster anyway

Postmedia spoke to Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, about COVID-19 variants and vaccines.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Early data suggests B.C. headed towards 'baby bust' due to COVID-19

UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster gave comments about the downward trend in B.C.’s birth rate and who and what it has the biggest impact on.
Vancouver is Awesome

We could zone whole areas for rental only. Why don’t we?

Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote about having a rental-only zone and suggested that Vancouver’s mayor and city council take a close look at rental zoning powers.
The Tyee

This college professor became an overnight billionaire fighting COVID

Forbes interviewed former UBC professor Carl Hansen about his company AbCellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs.
Forbes

B.C. heart device firm Kardium founded by Creo executives raises $115-million from Fidelity, T. Rowe Price ahead of going public

The Globe and Mail featured a B.C. medical device company, which was co-founded by Dr. Sam Lichtenstein, head of UBC’s cardiac surgery division.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Black law students push for increased diversity at UBC law school

Rebecca Barclay Nguinambaye, co-president of the Black Law Students’ Association at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was interviewed about how Black students can be supported so that they have access and opportunity to pursue careers in law.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

UBCO students asking for support in raising funds for Indian farmers

UBCO’s Bhangra Club and Punjabi Students Association are raising funds to support farmers in India.
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital NewsSalmon Arm ObserverEagle Valley NewsSummerland ReviewRevelstoke Times ReviewVernon Morning Star

Ecotrust Canada’s Dyhia Belhabib wants you to know how illegal fishing threatens our food security

National Observer spoke to UBC alumna Dr. Dyhia Belhabib about illegal fishing and how it threatens food security.
National Observer (subscription) via The Star