Sun-loving bacteria may be accelerating glacial melting
Dr. Kyra A. St. Pierre, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on a study that showed cyanobacteria cause sediments on glaciers to clump, thus absorbing more sunlight. She said it gives scientists a better understanding of how glacial melting fits into the larger picture of climate change.
Canadian First Nation deploys ROV in push for stronger marine protection
Andrea Reid, a citizen of the Nisga’a Nation and a professor of Indigenous fisheries at the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries, says we’re seeing a movement toward real Indigenous leadership in research, and toward creating the space for it and recognizing it as essential.
'Human-centred' approach needed to ensure all Canadians have access to justice: lawyer
Shannon Salter, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about increasing access to the Canadian justice system.
Five big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19
Dr. Erica Frank, Canada Research Chair and professor at the UBC’s school of population and public health, says not paying enough attention to the reduction of chronic-disease risk has greatly increased the cohort of susceptible people to COVID-19. She added that there is a need to spend money on public health systems and on social determinants of health to decrease sickness and death.
Travel concerns pressing as more transmissible COVID variants emerge: experts
Dr. Don Sin, a respirologist and UBC professor who is co-leading a rapid COVID test pilot project at YVR, discussed how rapid testing could offer a measure of insurance in picking up positive cases, in addition to the PCR test.
Lack of transparency about Manitoba's vaccine eligibility plan erodes public trust: health experts
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, spoke about the importance of transparency on the COVID-19 vaccine in building trust.
Critics demand release of long-delayed care-home COVID report
Media stories about a government-ordered review of long-term care homes mentioned a UBC study, which found that effective leadership and safety practices kept COVID-19 at bay at a B.C. care facility.
A plan of last resort: Choosing who lives and dies if ICUs turn into virus war zones
Dr. Judy Illes, a professor of neurology at UBC, said using random selection in critical care rationing is better than forcing a human to choose, as the latter approach can traumatize the people who have to administer those decisions. The article also mentioned UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron.
COVID-19: Moderna believes its vaccine OK against mutant strain, but plans on booster anyway
Postmedia spoke to Dr. Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, about COVID-19 variants and vaccines.
Early data suggests B.C. headed towards 'baby bust' due to COVID-19
UBC sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster gave comments about the downward trend in B.C.’s birth rate and who and what it has the biggest impact on.
We could zone whole areas for rental only. Why don’t we?
Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, wrote about having a rental-only zone and suggested that Vancouver’s mayor and city council take a close look at rental zoning powers.
This college professor became an overnight billionaire fighting COVID
Forbes interviewed former UBC professor Carl Hansen about his company AbCellera, a UBC spin-off that began in UBC’s Michael Smith Labs.
B.C. heart device firm Kardium founded by Creo executives raises $115-million from Fidelity, T. Rowe Price ahead of going public
The Globe and Mail featured a B.C. medical device company, which was co-founded by Dr. Sam Lichtenstein, head of UBC’s cardiac surgery division.
Black law students push for increased diversity at UBC law school
Rebecca Barclay Nguinambaye, co-president of the Black Law Students’ Association at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was interviewed about how Black students can be supported so that they have access and opportunity to pursue careers in law.
UBCO students asking for support in raising funds for Indian farmers
UBCO’s Bhangra Club and Punjabi Students Association are raising funds to support farmers in India.
Ecotrust Canada’s Dyhia Belhabib wants you to know how illegal fishing threatens our food security
National Observer spoke to UBC alumna Dr. Dyhia Belhabib about illegal fishing and how it threatens food security.
