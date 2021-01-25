UBC In The News
A new reason investors shouldn’t try to time the stock market
The Wall Street Journal mentioned a study co-authored by Dr. Xin Zheng, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, that looked at the volatility of stock investor returns.
Wall Street Journal (subscription)
Rising food prices? These kids share how it will affect their families
CBC Kids mentioned the latest Food Price Report jointly released by UBC, Dalhousie University, University of Guelph and University of Saskatchewan.
CBC Kids
New tool developed at UBC Okanagan removes chemotherapy drugs from water systems
Dr. Mohammad Arjmand, a professor of mechanical engineering at UBCO, and PhD student Farhad Ahmadijokani have developed a cost-effective material that can help remove toxic chemicals from water supplies. The research was conducted in collaboration with UBC, Sharif University of Technology and the pharmaceutical engineering department at the Soniya College of Pharmacy.
BC Local News, Castanet, Trail Times
How Biden's Keystone XL Pipeline cancellation could test U.S.-Canada relations
PRI interviewed Dr. Kathryn Harrison, a political scientist and environmental policy expert at UBC, to understand how President Biden’s move to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline might affect the U.S.-Canada relationship.
PRI
Mongolians are chafing at the government’s anti-COVID curbs
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted about branding, quality control and logistical dexterity required for Mongolia to make more of its cashmere and organic meat.
Economist (subscription)
Open Skies Treaty could still be saved if Biden administration reverses withdrawal
Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty.
UrduPoint News
Natural gas royalty credits cost B.C. $1 billion more than expected over last four years
Dr. Werner Antweiler, director of the UBC Sauder School of Business Prediction Markets, gave comments about natural gas royalties.
Narwhal
A virtual sit-down with B.C.'s vaccine czar: Penny Daflos speaks with Dr. Penny Ballem
CTV spoke to Dr. Ballem, a clinical professor of medicine at UBC, about the province’s COVID-19 immunization rollout.
CTV
A plan of last resort: Choosing who lives and dies if ICUs turn into virus war zones
Dr. Judy Illes, a professor of neurology at UBC, said using random selection in critical care rationing is better than forcing a human to choose, as the latter risks traumatizing the people who have to administer those decisions. The article also mentioned UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron.
National Post
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in B.C.
UBC mathematician and disease modeller Dr. Daniel Coombs says the more COVID-19 vaccines we can get in arms before the U.K. variant takes over, the better chance we have at undercutting explosive growth of the new COVID strain.
Squamish Chief
B.C. has power to limit non-essential travel into province: constitutional law professor
Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about the province’s power to limit non-essential travel into B.C.
Times Colonist, Powell River Peak
Debate mankind's survival
UBCO will be having its third annual Life Raft Debate event online. This year the audience will help decide who will win the last seat to safety on a space shuttle heading to Mars.
Castanet
Kahnawake has become the statistical anomaly in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic
CTV featured UBC alumna Dr. Annick Gauthier, a family doctor and virologist, for her work in protecting the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake from the spread of COVID-19.
CTV