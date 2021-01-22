UBC In The News
Take a look inside a decommissioned Cold War-era bunker now being used by B.C. researchers
A converted underground Cold War-era nuclear bunker in southern France is the hub of a new research partnership between UBC and the French National Centre for Scientific Research. The lead researchers are Dr. Guy Dumont and Dr. Matthew Yedlin, UBC professors of electrical and computer engineering.
Homeless people ‘perform’ to access support services, UBC Okanagan study finds
A new study by Dr. Shelley Cook and Dr. Rachelle Hole at UBCO’s school of social work has found that homeless people must learn to “perform” as homeless to receive life-sustaining resources, and there’s a tendency to play up vulnerabilities or deficits.
Woman disputes U.S. cellphone roaming charges received while on Vancouver Island
CTV spoke to Dr. Eric Li, a consumer relations professor at UBCO, about roaming charges. He said greater transparency is needed from all cellphone companies, especially since Canadians pay some of the highest phone bills in the world.
The power gap: Women are outnumbered and outranked at Canada’s vital public institutions, Globe analysis finds
Dr. Nicole Fortin, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about gender representation throughout the workforce and gender spillovers in career advancement.
Investors flock to Canadian device maker Sernova hoping to transform how diabetes is treated
Dr. Breay Paty, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of medicine, commented on a new device to treat diabetes.
'The big boom is definitely done': Alberta towns that saw Keystone XL boost now disappointed
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s push for economic sanctions on the U.S. in response to Keystone XL’s permit being revoked.
26 Indigenous governing bodies are reclaiming authority over child welfare
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says since Bill C-92 came into force, there has been significant effort by First Nations across Canada to take back authority for child and family services.
Nipping Canada’s nuclear reactor renaissance in the bud
Dr. M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was interviewed about small modular nuclear reactors.
Here's what we know about outdoor transmission of COVID-19 during winter
CBC asked Dr. Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about how the virus spreads outdoors in winter.
B.C. labs fast-tracking tests to detect new, more infectious COVID-19 mutations
UBC mathematical biologist Dr. Sarah Otto says because the U.K. COVID-19 variant is more infectious, detecting cases has to go hand in hand with more stringent contact tracing.
Why new COVID-19 variants are on the rise and spreading around the world
Dr. Sarah Otto, Killam university professor in evolutionary biology at UBC, discussed the evolution of COVID-19 variants.
