UBC In The News

UBC students work to turn microalgae into a renewable biofuel

A team of UBC students launched the Green Joule program, based in the department of chemical and biological engineering, that takes a closer look at microalgae and its potential to be used as a renewable biofuel.
For Trudeau, life after Trump is off to a rocky start

Dr. George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says the end of the Keystone XL project will help feed the resentment that Albertans feel toward the rest of the country.
Changes in Indian farm laws will ‘be good for Canada’ as well: experts

Dr. Shashi Enarth, an adjunct professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, gave comments about how a freer market in India would help corporations and countries that see it as a destination to sell produce.
Child and family services legislation must end the era of ‘blacked-out time’

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, spoke about achieving an adequate Indigenous family and child welfare system.
B.C. doctor says pilot project shows more rapid testing could help curb COVID-19 transmission

Dr. Don Sin, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about the effectiveness of COVID-19 rapid testing.
Advocates call on public health officials to address COVID-19 vaccine concerns in BIPOC communities

Dr. Farah Shroff, a public health researcher who teaches in UBC’s department of family practice and the school of population and public health, was quoted about how important it is to not conflate the concept of vaccine hesitancy with the desire to be safe from racism.
How much of Vancouver is even left to plan?

Scot Hein, an adjunct professor in the master of urban design program at UBC, examined another mapping of the city that expresses where we appear to be today and what’s really left for Vancouverites to consider under the Vancouver Plan.
New downtown UBCO campus to include art gallery and wine tasting program

Castanet reported on UBCO’s vision for its new downtown Kelowna campus is to bring students and faculty closer to the community at large. Ron Einarson, VP of finance and operations, Dr. Bryce Traister, dean of Arts and Sciences, and faculty of management dean Dr. Roger Sugden were quoted.
