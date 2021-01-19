UBC In The News
Microplastics confirmed in North Saskatchewan
Media highlighted a study co-authored by Dr. Peter Ross, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that confirmed that the Arctic Ocean is infested with microplastics, most of which come from clothing.
St. Albert Today, Squamish Chief
Patient hopes Canada will introduce regulations for treatment with 'magic mushrooms'
Dr. Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about psychedelics being seen as the next big thing.
The Canadian Press via CBC, Global, CTV, Times Colonist, InfoTel News, CHEK News, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo
Canada to face new pressures to confront China as Biden advocates for a more united approach
Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on bringing back America into global institutions to confront China.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Trans Mountain pipeline to benefit if Biden scuttles Keystone: expert
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the dispute over the Keystone XL pipeline puts more emphasis on the completion of the Trans Mountain expansion for getting oil to tidewaters.
News 1130, CityNews
The Liberals promised help for oil workers as their jobs disappear. So where is it?
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments about the political challenges around the Liberals’ promise on oil and gas aid.
The Star
Long-term care home staff struggle to isolate dementia patients amid coronavirus: experts
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, discussed ways to support care home residents with cognitive impairments during COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via Global, CTV, Globe and Mail
B.C. government advisor with stark warning COVID variants will bring stronger lockdowns
Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics, spoke about the COVID-19 variants and a need for stronger restrictions in the province.
News 1130, Vancouver Is Awesome, New West Record, Tri-City News
It’s cold, it’s dark, we’re tired. Canada, meet the COVID-19 wall
Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, gave comments about COVID-19 messaging and the frustration that comes from pandemic restrictions.
The Star (subscription)
Vancouver nanomedicine firm using new technology to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Precision NanoSystems Incorporated, founded as a spin-off from UBC, is working on developing an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
'They work and are safe': UBC expert addresses COVID-19 'vaccine hesitancy' in Canada
Dr. Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
Vancouver is Awesome, Tri-City News, Castanet, Prince George Matters
To end racism against Indigenous peoples, we have to name it and speak up
Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says all of us need to take active measures to identify and remove racism in our society and all public services, and we must stand together for respectful treatment of Indigenous people and First Nations.
Globe and Mail
UBC has started a new professorship to try bridge the gap between addiction evidence and the doctor's office
Dr. Nadia Fairbairn has been named the inaugural Philip Owen professor in addiction medicine at UBC. She discussed why there is such a gap between science and health care.
CBC Early Edition, Indo-Canadian Voice
Short story contest open
UBCO’s annual fiction writing competition is now open until March 1.
Castanet