UBC In The News

Microplastics confirmed in North Saskatchewan

Media highlighted a study co-authored by Dr. Peter Ross, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, that confirmed that the Arctic Ocean is infested with microplastics, most of which come from clothing.
St. Albert TodaySquamish Chief

Patient hopes Canada will introduce regulations for treatment with 'magic mushrooms'

Dr. Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about psychedelics being seen as the next big thing.
The Canadian Press via CBCGlobalCTVTimes ColonistInfoTel NewsCHEK NewsWinnipeg Free PressYahoo

Canada to face new pressures to confront China as Biden advocates for a more united approach

Dr. Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on bringing back America into global institutions to confront China.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Trans Mountain pipeline to benefit if Biden scuttles Keystone: expert

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, says the dispute over the Keystone XL pipeline puts more emphasis on the completion of the Trans Mountain expansion for getting oil to tidewaters.
News 1130CityNews

The Liberals promised help for oil workers as their jobs disappear. So where is it?

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments about the political challenges around the Liberals’ promise on oil and gas aid.
The Star

Long-term care home staff struggle to isolate dementia patients amid coronavirus: experts

Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, discussed ways to support care home residents with cognitive impairments during COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via GlobalCTVGlobe and Mail

B.C. government advisor with stark warning COVID variants will bring stronger lockdowns

Dr. Daniel Coombs, a UBC professor of mathematics, spoke about the COVID-19 variants and a need for stronger restrictions in the province.
News 1130Vancouver Is AwesomeNew West RecordTri-City News

It’s cold, it’s dark, we’re tired. Canada, meet the COVID-19 wall

Dr. Heidi Tworek, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs and department of history, gave comments about COVID-19 messaging and the frustration that comes from pandemic restrictions.
The Star (subscription)

Vancouver nanomedicine firm using new technology to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Precision NanoSystems Incorporated, founded as a spin-off from UBC, is working on developing an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

'They work and are safe': UBC expert addresses COVID-19 'vaccine hesitancy' in Canada

Dr. Julie Bettinger, a professor in UBC’s division of pediatric infectious disease, discussed COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
Vancouver is AwesomeTri-City NewsCastanetPrince George Matters

To end racism against Indigenous peoples, we have to name it and speak up

Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, says all of us need to take active measures to identify and remove racism in our society and all public services, and we must stand together for respectful treatment of Indigenous people and First Nations.
Globe and Mail

UBC has started a new professorship to try bridge the gap between addiction evidence and the doctor's office

Dr. Nadia Fairbairn has been named the inaugural Philip Owen professor in addiction medicine at UBC. She discussed why there is such a gap between science and health care.
CBC Early EditionIndo-Canadian Voice

Short story contest open

UBCO’s annual fiction writing competition is now open until March 1.
Castanet