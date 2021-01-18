UBC In The News
Conversations with scientists
CBC North By Northwest is featuring conversations with scientists from different fields about their work and how they got into a life of science. Statistical ecologist Rowenna Gryba, a Phd candidate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about studying seals in the Arctic and incorporating Indigenous knowledge into statistical methods. Dr. Wayne Maddison, a professor in the departments of botany and zoology, spoke about how an interesting encounter with a spider started him on his life’s work.
B.C. researchers identify new tool to trace salmon at sea
UBC scientists at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries identified a new method of tracing the migratory behaviour of salmon in the North Pacific, which may help fisheries managers better understand the unique challenges faced by specific stocks. Study authors and UBC professors Dr. Evgeny Pakhomov and Dr. Brian Hunt were quoted.
Sea shanties
UBC musicology professor Dr. David Metzer talked about sea shanties.
UN committee rebukes Canada for failing to get Indigenous Peoples’ consent for industrial projects
Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics, gave comments about a letter from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the federal government.
Mini-nukes, big bucks: The interests behind the SMR push
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the scale of investment needed for small modular reactors.
Care home staff struggle to isolate dementia patients during outbreaks: experts
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, spoke about ways to support care home residents with cognitive impairments during COVID-19.
COVID denialism and the Alberta context
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments about the psychology behind COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing
Dr. Don Sin, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the rapid COVID-19 testing that is being used as part of a pilot project at YVR and how it could also be successfully utilized in other settings.
Inside the hunt for coronavirus variants in Canada
Dr. Terry Snutch, a UBC professor at the Michael Smith Laboratories, says once the COVID-19 variant reaches a critical mass in the population, it’s very difficult to contain, so the most important thing is to interrupt the variant’s momentum before it can take hold.
How to find a virtual therapist
Global mentioned a national survey led by UBC researchers in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association that found many Canadians were not using virtual resources to find mental health support.
Horgan doesn't have to 'hem and haw' on restricting interprovincial travel, say some experts
UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier and Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about Premier John Horgan’s ability to ban non-essential interprovincial travel.
Should university admissions be decided on the basis of a lottery among qualified applicants?
UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron discussed whether university admissions should be decided by a lottery among qualified applicants.
Major donor loses fight to have his name on all UBC law school degrees
Peter A. Allard lost a lengthy legal fight to have his name printed on every degree given to students who graduate from the law school that bears his name.
UBC Okanagan building new research facility with federal funding
Dr. Lukas Bichler, UBCO’s research and industrial partnerships associate director, was interviewed about the new innovation research hub that is being built at UBCO.
