UBC In The News

Conversations with scientists

CBC North By Northwest is featuring conversations with scientists from different fields about their work and how they got into a life of science. Statistical ecologist Rowenna Gryba, a Phd candidate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about studying seals in the Arctic and incorporating Indigenous knowledge into statistical methods. Dr. Wayne Maddison, a professor in the departments of botany and zoology, spoke about how an interesting encounter with a spider started him on his life’s work.
Gryba: CBC North by Northwest
Maddison: CBC North by Northwest

B.C. researchers identify new tool to trace salmon at sea

UBC scientists at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries identified a new method of tracing the migratory behaviour of salmon in the North Pacific, which may help fisheries managers better understand the unique challenges faced by specific stocks. Study authors and UBC professors Dr. Evgeny Pakhomov and Dr. Brian Hunt were quoted.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now-LeaderMaple Ridge-Pitt Meadows NewsLangley Advance TimesAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressVictoria NewsKelowna Capital News

Sea shanties

UBC musicology professor Dr. David Metzer talked about sea shanties. 
CBC On The Coast

UN committee rebukes Canada for failing to get Indigenous Peoples’ consent for industrial projects

Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot, a UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics, gave comments about a letter from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the federal government.
Narwhal

Mini-nukes, big bucks: The interests behind the SMR push

Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the scale of investment needed for small modular reactors.
Watershed Sentinel

Care home staff struggle to isolate dementia patients during outbreaks: experts

Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine in the faculty of medicine, spoke about ways to support care home residents with cognitive impairments during COVID-19.
The Canadian Press via CP24National PostThe StarCityNewsNews 1130Vancouver SunNew West RecordSurrey Now-LeaderAbbotsford NewsChilliwack ProgressTimes ColonistVictoria NewsKelowna Capital NewsKelowna NowPrince George MattersPrince George CitizenYahooMSN

COVID denialism and the Alberta context

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments about the psychology behind COVID-19 conspiracy theories.
CBC

The push to expand the use of rapid COVID-19 testing

Dr. Don Sin, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the rapid COVID-19 testing that is being used as part of a pilot project at YVR and how it could also be successfully utilized in other settings.
GlobalPrince George Matters

Inside the hunt for coronavirus variants in Canada

Dr. Terry Snutch, a UBC professor at the Michael Smith Laboratories, says once the COVID-19 variant reaches a critical mass in the population, it’s very difficult to contain, so the most important thing is to interrupt the variant’s momentum before it can take hold.
Global

How to find a virtual therapist

Global mentioned a national survey led by UBC researchers in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association that found many Canadians were not using virtual resources to find mental health support.
Global

Horgan doesn't have to 'hem and haw' on restricting interprovincial travel, say some experts

UBC political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier and Dr. Joel Bakan, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, spoke about Premier John Horgan’s ability to ban non-essential interprovincial travel.
Vancouver Sun

Should university admissions be decided on the basis of a lottery among qualified applicants?

UBC political science professor Dr. Max Cameron discussed whether university admissions should be decided by a lottery among qualified applicants.
Vancouver Sun

Major donor loses fight to have his name on all UBC law school degrees

Peter A. Allard lost a lengthy legal fight to have his name printed on every degree given to students who graduate from the law school that bears his name.
CBC

UBC Okanagan building new research facility with federal funding

Dr. Lukas Bichler, UBCO’s research and industrial partnerships associate director, was interviewed about the new innovation research hub that is being built at UBCO.
Global