Conversations with scientists

CBC North By Northwest is featuring conversations with scientists from different fields about their work and how they got into a life of science. Statistical ecologist Rowenna Gryba, a Phd candidate at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, spoke about studying seals in the Arctic and incorporating Indigenous knowledge into statistical methods. Dr. Wayne Maddison, a professor in the departments of botany and zoology, spoke about how an interesting encounter with a spider started him on his life’s work.

Gryba: CBC North by Northwest

Maddison: CBC North by Northwest